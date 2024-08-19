The delicious baked potato is a gift for diabetics and weight-watchers? New study reveals surprising benefits

Diabetes and potatoes have always had a contradictory relationship with decades of us believing that potatoes are enemies to diabetic patients. However, that may not be true if we know how to cook a potato the right way. When done rightly, potatoes can in fact be a superfood for diabetes patients. A recent study revealed surprising results stating that potatoes, when baked, can help in managing diabetes symptoms. Potatoes have always had the reputation of being a dietary villain – the recent study busted the myth. When cooked rightly, potatoes can in fact be a superfood to diabetes.(Unsplash)

The many benefits of baked potatoes

The study, led by Neda Akhavan, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), challenged the common notion that potatoes are unhealthy. The professor mentioned that when cooked right, potatoes can be functional as well as healthy. The study was conducted on participants who consumed a daily serving of potatoes in their diet – they demonstrated decrease in fasting blood sugar glucose levels, improvements in body composition, reduced waist circumference, and a decrease in resting heart rate.

ALSO READ: Potatoes can be part of a healthy diet? Here's what a new study suggests

Potato skin and its benefits

One of the health benefits of potatoes lies in their skin. The study stated that potato skins are rich in resistance starch which can help in boosting glucose level, lipid profile and the sense of satiety. Participants who consumed potato skin as part of their diet showed significant improvements in their health markers.

ALSO READ: Don’t hate potatoes! Here are 3 reasons why they are great for your heart health

The study further pointed out that contrary to popular beliefs, potatoes contain more potassium than bananas. This helps in maintaining heart health and blood pressure regulation. The author explained that baked potato is one of the most satiating foods consumed in the diet – it can give us the feeling of fullness for a prolonged period. This makes potato consumption a gamechanger for ones seeking weight loss. It can help in reduced cravings, portion size and cravings throughout the day. However, moderation and cooking methods are the keys to unlocking the potential health benefits of potatoes.

ALSO READ: Boiled potato vs baked potato, which is healthier and tastier?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.