The lipedema epidemic: What is this chronic illness millions of women are suffering from?

Lipedema refers to the chronic condition where abnormal and disproportionate amounts of fat accumulate beneath the skin, especially in the lower part of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, By Dr. Anmol Chugh, lead consultant, plastics & aesthetics centre, CK Birla Hospital and director, Imperio Clinics, Gurgaon said, "This condition is often misdiagnosed as simple obesity, leading to delayed or inappropriate treatments."

Early warning signs of lipedema:

Disproportionate fat distribution: Excess fat deposits primarily in the hips, thighs, and calves, sparing the feet, leading to a characteristic column-like leg appearance.

Pain and tenderness: Affected areas are often painful, with patients reporting feelings of heaviness or discomfort.

Easy bruising: Due to increased fragility of blood vessels in the affected tissue, spontaneous bruising is common.

Swelling: Persistent swelling that doesn’t subside with elevation or rest.

Skin texture changes: In advanced stages, the skin may develop a dimpled texture, resembling cellulite.

Treatment for lipedema:

Liposuction: Specialized techniques, such as tumescent liposuction, have been shown to effectively remove abnormal fat deposits. A study reported significant symptom improvement with low complication rates across various liposuction methods.

Compression therapy: Utilising compression garments can alleviate pain and reduce swelling. Research indicates that combining compression therapy with exercise leads to notable improvements in physical functioning and energy levels.

Exercise: Engaging in low-impact activities, such as swimming or walking, can enhance mobility and reduce discomfort.

Dietary interventions: Adopting a balanced diet may aid in managing symptoms. Some studies have explored the potential benefits of specific diets, such as low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets, in lipedema management.

Prevention tips to manage lipedema:

“While lipedema cannot be entirely prevented, early recognition and proactive management can slow its progression and alleviate symptoms,” said Dr. Anmol Chugh. Here are a few prevention tips to know.

Regular monitoring: Pay attention to changes in body fat distribution, especially during hormonal shifts.

Seek medical advice: Consult healthcare professionals familiar with lipedema for accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Incorporate a balanced diet and regular physical activity into daily routines.

Use compression garments: Wearing appropriate compression wear can help manage swelling and discomfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.