IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / This DIY jasmine and tea tree oil face mist is all you need this summer
Keep your skin fresh and smooth this summer!(Shutterstock)
Keep your skin fresh and smooth this summer!(Shutterstock)
health

This DIY jasmine and tea tree oil face mist is all you need this summer

This DIY jasmine and tea tree oil face mist will hydrate your skin, leaving it glowing and rejuvenated. Not to mention, this is one of the best home remedies for acne prone skin.
READ FULL STORY
By Team HealthShots | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST

The summer season is here in full force, and that means your skin needs an extra dose of nourishment to keep it fresh and hydrated. A DIY hydrating mist is just what you need to ensure your skin remains supple, fresh and stays protected against acne, infection and tanning.

That’s why we have for you this jasmine and tea tree oil face mist that ticks all the right boxes! Especially because it’s a great home remedy for acne-prone skin.

Jasmine oil is an essential oil, derived from the white flowers of the common jasmine plant, and contains antibacterial properties. The antiseptic effect of the oil fights various bacteria, skin infections and has a cicatrizing effect that promotes wound healing through the formation of scar tissue.

Tea tree oil, on the other hand, is an essential oil that is extracted from the leaves of melaleuca alternifolia, a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. For centuries, the aborigines of Australia have used it to treat coughs, colds and heal their skin. Tea tree oil is widely regarded as a powerful tool against acne and can be used to heal wounds, provide relief from bug bites and reduce the severity of dermatitis-related symptoms, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.  

Also, read: Not all pimples are the same! Read on to know which kind of acne you have and when to visit a doctor

So without wasting any more time, let’s get ready to make this DIY hydrating mist:

HERE ARE THE INGREDIENTS YOU’LL NEED:

4-ounce glass/hard plastic spray bottle

1/3 glass distilled water

1 organic green tea bag

1 small fresh cucumber

1 tsp jasmine oil

1 tsp vitamin E oil

1 tsp aloe vera

Also, read: Fighting acne? Then trust these 5 best home remedies for pimples

HERE’S A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO MAKE YOUR JASMINE AND TEA TREE OIL FACE MIST:

Step 1: Steep the green tea bag in half a cup of boiled distilled water.

Step 2: Remove the bag after five minutes, and let the tea cool down.

Step 3: Once the tea has cooled down, pour tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin E oil and jasmine oil in the spray bottle along with the strained tea. Let the concoction settle for about five minutes.

Step 4: Peel and cut the cucumber, and toss it into a food processor. Strain the cucumber through a cheesecloth to extract the cucumber essence, and add it to the spray bottle.

Also, read: Can eating dairy give you acne? Let’s get to the bottom of this once and for all

Step 5: Shake the spray bottle and you are ready to use the mist. 

Besides the wondrous jasmine and tea tree oil, green tea has anti-inflammatory properties, while cucumber hydrates the skin. If you are looking to moisturise your skin, spray the jasmine and tea tree oil face mist, dab a bit of moisturising cream on, and spread it around with your fingertips, until it’s completely soaked in.

So, are you summer-ready?

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Keep your skin fresh and smooth this summer!(Shutterstock)
Keep your skin fresh and smooth this summer!(Shutterstock)
health

This DIY jasmine and tea tree oil face mist is all you need this summer

By Team HealthShots | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
This DIY jasmine and tea tree oil face mist will hydrate your skin, leaving it glowing and rejuvenated. Not to mention, this is one of the best home remedies for acne prone skin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests hearing loss, other auditory problems associated with Covid-19(Twitter/HearingJournal)
Study suggests hearing loss, other auditory problems associated with Covid-19(Twitter/HearingJournal)
health

Study suggests hearing loss, other auditory problems associated with Covid-19

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST
A new study found strong association between hearing loss and Covid-19 after numerous people reported a change in their hearing or tinnitus after being infected with coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Weekly insulin and daily insulin yield same results to diabetic patients: Study(Photo by Mykenzie Johnson on Unsplash)
Weekly insulin and daily insulin yield same results to diabetic patients: Study(Photo by Mykenzie Johnson on Unsplash)
health

Weekly insulin and daily insulin yield same results to diabetic patients: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
According to a phase 2 clinical trial, weekly insulin helps patients with type 2 diabetes to achieve similar results to that of daily insulin and the reduced number of injections may not only improve adherence to insulin therapy but also result in better patient outcomes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives fans a glimpse of her ‘more intense than usual’ Yoga session as Janta Curfew for Covid-19 clocks an year in India, performs these 3 Yoga asanas packed with health benefits while the coronavirus situation continues to be ‘worrisome’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani shares new fitness video(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani shares new fitness video(Instagram/dishapatani)
health

Disha Patani posts new fitness clip, Tiger's mom and sister are highly impressed

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
  • "Woah deeeshu," was all Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff could say after she saw Disha Patani's new fitness video which shows the actor nailing some of her favourite exercises. Have you seen it yet?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Monday motivation: Malaika Arora sets fitness enthusiasts on their toes with her latest workout challenge of nailing Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara, Farah Khan's comment makes fans double down with laughter as the diva shares steps and benefits of the exercise
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals 'hunger hormone' ghrelin affects monetary decision making(Pexels)
Study reveals 'hunger hormone' ghrelin affects monetary decision making(Pexels)
health

Your hunger affects your monetary decisions, says new study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:49 AM IST
A new study revealed that the hormone responsible for making a person feel hungry makes one prefer smaller immediate monetary rewards over larger delayed financial rewards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants(Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash)
Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants(Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash)
health

Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
A new study has claimed that spike protein of coronavirus is more stable in faster spreading versions of the virus, such as the ones first reported in the UK and South Africa, as compared to the original form of the pathogen from China's Wuhan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana(Twitter/jokebox_hero)
Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana(Twitter/jokebox_hero)
health

Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Here are the benefits and steps to nail Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana if you feel numbness, tingling sensations in the hands from all that typing, obesity, stiffness in the lower back or cervical pain due to sitting at the office desk for long or while working from home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teens' mental health negatively impacted by pandemic, reveals poll conducted in US(Pexels)
Teens' mental health negatively impacted by pandemic, reveals poll conducted in US(Pexels)
health

Covid-19 induced lockdown negatively impacted mental health of teenagers: Study

ANI, Michigan [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The findings of a new study show that the lockdown which was induced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in March 2020 has taken a toll on mental health of teenagers. Parents say their children have shown signs of new or worsening mental health condition during this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supplements may protect those with low vitamin D levels from severe Covid-19(Pexels)
Supplements may protect those with low vitamin D levels from severe Covid-19(Pexels)
health

Supplements may save people with low vit D levels from severe Covid-19: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • A new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism revealed that patients who have low vitamin D levels and are hospitalised for Covid-19 have better chances of survival if given vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(AP)
Representational Image(AP)
health

Covid-19 transmission rare in schools with masking, distancing, contact tracing

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Close contact is anyone who has been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period with someone infected with Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Representational image only)(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Representational image only)(Instagram)
health

Here's how exercising during pregnancy may save kids from health problems

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
A recent study says women who perform exercise significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Living stress-free life may have benefits, but also downsides (Representative image)(Unsplash)
Living stress-free life may have benefits, but also downsides (Representative image)(Unsplash)
health

A little bit of stress might be good for you, says new study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:22 AM IST
A new study done by the researchers at the Penn State University showed that experiencing a little stress is good for health as these people have better cognitive function than the ones who don't feel any stress at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly(Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash)
New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly(Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash)
health

New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
According to a new study an anti-inflammatory drug previously tested in a wider population of people with cardiovascular disease may have potential if used only in those with clonal hematopoiesis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP