From dry eyes to hair regrowth: Know the true stories of these 2 women who transformed their lives through Ayurvedic remedies

As someone interested in health and wellness, I often hear about various conditions that can affect daily life. Understanding the symptoms matters, but so does recognizing what our bodies are trying to tell us. Today, I want to share two inspiring case studies from the SDM College of Ayurveda in Udupi. These examples show how personalized Ayurvedic treatments can make a difference. These stories offer hope, highlight transformation, and reveal the healing potential we all have. There have been reports in the US of acute lead toxicity from Ayurvedic medications produced in India. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Case study 1: Understanding dry eyes and dry mouth A 31-year-old woman visits an Ayurvedic clinic. She looks uncomfortable. For six months, she has dealt with painless swelling in her face and constant dryness in her eyes and mouth. At first, she thought her symptoms were just from dehydration and long hours working on a computer. However, like many people who have faced similar issues, she knows that ignoring these signs can lead to more frustration.

After a detailed investigation, doctors found that her parotid glands, which are the salivary glands located just in front of the ears, were swollen. Further tests showed she had a benign lymphoepithelial lesion, and she was checked for Sjögren’s syndrome. This autoimmune condition makes it hard for the body to produce saliva and tears. It reminds us that seemingly minor health issues can point to more serious problems.

I felt for her as she faced her challenges. Ongoing symptoms often make daily life difficult, affecting comfort and routines. For this patient, normal activities became more difficult as swelling and discomfort increased.

The Ayurvedic response She underwent a seven-day Ayurvedic treatment plan designed to improve her overall health and address her symptoms. Ayurveda treats each person as unique, so the therapies were customized for her. This plan included specific herbal medicines and treatments to help relieve her discomfort.

While she received personalized Ayurvedic care, I noticed it focused on relieving her symptoms and promoting her comfort. Each day, she made progress toward recovery, leading to a positive outcome. After finishing treatment, she reported significant improvements in facial swelling and in the dryness of her eyes and mouth.

For someone who once struggled with her symptoms, this was not just healing; it was taking back her life.

Case study 2: Helping with alopecia areata through aesthetic ayurveda A 35-year-old woman recently visited the Department of Aesthetic Medicine after experiencing sudden, patchy hair loss. The doctor diagnosed her with alopecia areata, which causes clearly defined bald patches on the scalp. While this condition does not cause physical pain, it can significantly affect a person's emotions and self-image. Because hair loss affects how people see themselves, seeking treatment is important for both practical and emotional reasons.

As she shared her experience, I thought about the pressure many people feel to look a certain way. This woman showed great courage in facing her condition directly. Her treatment plan lasted two months and included regular check-ups, so doctors could monitor her progress and adjust the plan to meet her needs.

Using the basics of Ayurveda Her treatment involved a personalized Ayurvedic care plan. This plan included methods such as Prachchanna Karma, a careful skin-rejuvenation technique, and Nasya Karma, which involves applying medicated oils through the nose. It’s interesting how Ayurveda provides such detailed, tailored care for each person’s needs.

Regular assessments were important because they helped practitioners track improvements over time. The results? Over two months, the bald patches shrank and were slowly replaced by new hair growth. By the end of her treatment, her appearance had changed significantly, and her self-confidence had grown. What felt like a setback just two months earlier became a chance for renewal.

These case studies highlight an important truth Our health is a complex journey. The two women's experiences show that lasting change often requires deeper understanding and a personalized approach. By using Ayurvedic practices, these patients found relief and made changes that went beyond just their physical symptoms.

As I reflect on these experiences, I want to emphasize the need for holistic treatment in today’s busy, often impersonal healthcare system. They remind us that asking for help is the first step in taking back control of our health journey.

What vitamin deficiency causes dry eyes and dry mouth? Whether you experience dry eyes and a dry mouth or patchy hair loss, respond carefully to these deep-rooted issues. Focus on managing symptoms, but also take a holistic, compassionate approach that respects your unique story. Recovery stories offer hope, showing that with the right support, you can overcome even the toughest health challenges.

In a world filled with health problems and quick fixes, it's valuable to see the lasting importance of old wisdom, caring hands, and compassion in achieving true wellness. If you have similar concerns, remember that a personalized, holistic approach can make a big difference. Embrace your journey; we find strength in these experiences.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)