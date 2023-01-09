Thyroid Awareness Month: Common signs of thyroid in kids to watch out for

Thyroid issues can develop at any age and affect anyone including children who are at risk of both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Thyroid is basically a butterfly-shaped organ located at the front of your neck and is part of your endocrine system. It performs many important functions of the body by producing and releasing certain hormones. One of the important functions of thyroid is to control the speed of your metabolism. Thyroid issues if not diagnosed can put one at risk of cardiovascular issues, osteoporosis among other health problems. In infants and other children, thyroid could be due to lack of iodine in the diet, due to their mother's pre-existing thyroid condition or abnormalities in pituitary gland. A sluggish or overactive thyroid gland both can lead to health issues in the body. (Also read: 5 ways to support your thyroid daily)

"Many parents are startled to find that thyroid disorders are the most prevalent endocrine illness among school-age children because thyroid problems are usually associated with adults.

The thyroid gland, which is a butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck creates hormones that have an impact on your child's growth, development, energy metabolism, heart rate, puberty and other elements of their overall health. An imbalance in the thyroid gland function can affect your child’s growth and health on multiple levels, hence it is important to be aware of the signs and try to treat it as early as possible," says Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

THYROID IN BABIES

"Hypothyroidism reflects poor functioning of the thyroid gland resulting in low circulatory thyroxin hormone in our body. Thyroxin hormone is very important in early brain development and overall physical growth. When babies are born with low Thyroxin (T3/T4), we call it Congenital Hypothyroidism. It’s very important to screen newborn babies for Congenital Hyperthyroidism (CH), as failure to do so can lead to mental retardation in babies. We routinely do newborn screening at the time of discharge of a newborn baby to screen and diagnose CH along with other metabolic problems. Once diagnosed and confirmed with an absent thyroid gland, we need to start Hormone replacement therapy which is continued lifelong in certain cases," says Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, consultant-paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

COMMON THYROID CONDITIONS IN KIDS

The two thyroid conditions that affect children most frequently are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

1. Hypothyroidism

This is characterised by underactive or insufficient thyroid hormone production by the thyroid gland. Hypothyroidism comes in two primary forms. First, congenital hypothyroidism, which affects newborns from birth. It is a partial or full absence of thyroid gland function which is usually identified at newborn screening. Universally newborns are screened for congenital hypothyroidism through a thyroid stimulating hormone test (TSH), a blood test to evaluate how well the thyroid gland is working. It is advisable to do the test not before the baby is three days old as there is a possibility of a fake positive result as TSH level may rise briefly before the baby turns three days old. Genetics do play a part, and some children, but not all, acquire the condition from their parents. The second condition is acquired hypothyroidism, which typically appears during puberty but can occur at any age. The most typical cause of acquired hypothyroidism is Hashimoto thyroiditis.

COMMON SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HYPOTHYROIDISM IN CHILDREN

● Fatigue

● Constipation

● Dry skin

● Sparse and dry hair

● Sluggishness

● Cold intolerance

● Increase in appetite and weight gain

● Hair fall

● Postponed puberty

● Slow heart rate

● Late emergence of permanent teeth

● Frequently occurring pains

● Swollen face

● Irregular menstruation cycle

● Memory loss or difficulty focusing

● Slow growth of limbs

2. Hyperthyroidism

This is characterised by an overactive or excessively produced thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland. The most common cause for hyperthyroidism is an autoimmune condition, called the Grave’s disease.

COMMON SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HYPOTHYROIDISM IN CHILDREN

● Diarrhoea/Loose stools

● Difficulty paying attention

● Dizziness

● Feeling hot and sweaty

● Sleep issues

● Acceleration of growth

● Large appetite with weight loss

● Irregular cycles of menstruation

● Irritability

● Muscle tremor

● Rapid heart rate

● Large thyroid gland

● Wide-eyed look with protruding eyes

HOW TO DIAGNOSE THYROID ISSUES IN KIDS

"If several of the aforementioned symptoms are present, a doctor will likely suspect an underactive thyroid; nevertheless, a conclusive diagnosis can be confirmed simply by checking the level of a pituitary hormone called thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). TSH will be within the normal range if the thyroid is releasing thyroid hormones at normal levels. The pituitary, however, begins secreting more TSH when the thyroid is underactive in order to stimulate the underactive thyroid. As a result, an underactive thyroid is indicated by a higher-than-normal TSH level. As part of a normal check for various illnesses, the majority of babies have a test for hypothyroidism within 72 hours of birth," says Dr Amit Gupta.

TREATMENT OF THYROID ISSUES IN KIDS

The usual course of treatment is daily thyroid hormone administration with the drug levothyroxine.

"Your doctor will choose the dosage based on a number of variables, including your child's age. Some children may benefit from taking liothyronine and levothyroxine (T4) at the same time (T3). Depending on your child's reaction to T4-only medication and the results of follow-up thyroid hormone laboratory tests, this option will be assessed and discussed with you. Giving your child a thyroid replacement medication at the same time as they are taking iron or calcium is not recommended," says Dr Amit Gupta.

