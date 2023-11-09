Winters are here and so is the time to elevate generational health with wild honey, which is more than just nature's sweet delight and is often referred to as 'nature's liquid gold' since each drop of honey represents the hard work of numerous bees and the essence of various flowers. Our ancestors valued honey for its holistic properties and health experts insist upon reintroducing this ancient wisdom to the contemporary world dominated by processed foods.

Tips to add wild honey, the age-old health elixir, to your daily wellness routine (Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Satyajit Hange, Co-Founder and Farmer at Two Brothers Organic Farms, shared, “Wild honey, nature's timeless elixir, can be seamlessly integrated into our daily routines in numerous ways. Start your day with a revitalising concoction of warm water, lemon and a spoonful of honey to detoxify and boost your metabolism. Use it as a natural sweetener, replacing refined sugars in your teas, coffees, shakes or smoothies. Substitute refined sugar with wild honey to craft delectable desserts and traditional offerings like laddoos and barfis during festive seasons.”

He suggested, “After a workout, add honey to your nutribar for a natural energy boost. Enhance the flavor of salads or roasted vegetables with a drizzle of honey. Before bedtime, a warm blend of honey-infused milk with turmeric can aid relaxation and sleep. Lastly, consider wild honey with turmeric ghee as a soothing remedy for a sore throat, particularly during cold seasons. By incorporating wild honey into your daily routine, you are committing to embracing the simplicity of nature in all its magnificence. Preferring wild honey sourced from native Indian bees, Apis Cerana Indica (Sateri Mashi), over the widely favored Apis Mellifera, is a conscious lifestyle decision that places nature and well-being at the forefront. In the midst of modern challenges, relying on remedies like wild honey, with its steadfast benefits, provides reassurance.”

Asserting that incorporating the age-old health elixir of wild forest honey into your daily wellness regimen can be a game changer and will provide a slew of advantages, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited, recommended various ways in which one can integrate this natural sweetener into their wellness routine -

1. Wild forest honey infused superfoods: Much like superfoods, you can also utilise wild forest honey to improve your health. For a great start to the day, make a breakfast bowl with oats and add a sprinkle of wild forest honey. The combination of antioxidants and soluble fibre from oats when sweetened with wild forest honey, help manage health and provide satiety for longer time

2. Wild forest-sourced honey in teas: Just as honey is used to enhance the flavour of herbal teas, consider adding wild forest-sourced honey to these beneficial concoctions. It functions as a natural antimicrobial agent. A warm cup of herbal tea with a teaspoon of wild forest honey helps soothe coughs and colds

3. Salad dressings made with wild forest honey: Dress up your salads with creative dressings made with wild forest honey. Make a vinaigrette with honey sourced directly from the forest, add a dash of olive oil and some fresh herbs. This not only improves the flavour of your salads but also provides the antioxidants and enzymes found in honey, all of which contributes to a healthier lifestyle

4. Wild forest honey energy bars: Use honey's versatility as a natural sweetener to make homemade energy bars. Combine wild honey, nuts, seeds and superfoods such as oats, makhana or millets. These bars may be a quick, on-the-go snack that keeps you full, helps deliver critical nutrients, and aids with energy maintenance throughout the day.

She revealed that using wild forest honey, similar to these innovative methods, may help manage heart and digestive health, aid wound healing and act as a remarkable sweetener overall. Bringing her expertise to the same, Gayatri Chona, Nutritionist, Wellness Coach and Founder of phab, said, “While we keep discovering and debating ‘it’ foods, there’s one superfood that’s been championed for years by everyone — from health gurus to beauty experts to grandmas: wild honey. It’s full of naturally occurring enzymes, antioxidants, and minerals, unlike processed store-bought honey.”

According to her, here are 4 ways to add it to your routine:

Add it to breakfast- Drizzle it on your morning oatmeal, Greek yogurt, whole-grain toast, or just in a glass of warm water. The natural sugars provide sustained energy, while its antioxidants support your immune system.

Drizzle it on your morning oatmeal, Greek yogurt, whole-grain toast, or just in a glass of warm water. The natural sugars provide sustained energy, while its antioxidants support your immune system. Use it to make herbal elixirs- Mix it with herbal teas or infuse it in your water with a squeeze of lemon. You can also mix it with various herbal infusions such as chamomile, lavender or ginger. Enjoy these elixirs when you unwind.

Mix it with herbal teas or infuse it in your water with a squeeze of lemon. You can also mix it with various herbal infusions such as chamomile, lavender or ginger. Enjoy these elixirs when you unwind. Create honey-infused nut-packed snacks- Create your own nut butter by blending honey with almonds or cashews. Spread it on whole-grain toast, use it as a dip for fruit, or stir it into porridge. For a great on-the-go snack, prepare a batch of energy bites with rolled oats, nuts, honey, and your choice of dried fruits. Blend, roll into small, bite-sized balls, and refrigerate.

Create your own nut butter by blending honey with almonds or cashews. Spread it on whole-grain toast, use it as a dip for fruit, or stir it into porridge. For a great on-the-go snack, prepare a batch of energy bites with rolled oats, nuts, honey, and your choice of dried fruits. Blend, roll into small, bite-sized balls, and refrigerate. Use it as hair and skin masks- Honey is a fantastic moisturiser. The antimicrobial properties in honey can help with acne and skin irritation. You can also give your hair some love with a honey and aloe vera or coconut oil mask.

