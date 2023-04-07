Tips to take care of heart when one is detected with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Did you know inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is known to invite heart problems and consists of two major subtypes: Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, accompanied by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. You will be shocked to know that ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are linked to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular accidents, premature coronary artery disease, heart attack and atrial fibrillation.

According to the evidence available, people detected with chronic inflammatory disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease are at risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. Thus, it will be imperative for one to take utmost care of himself/herself and lead a healthy life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explained, “Ulcerative colitis is tied to even heart failure. The increased atrial fibrillation occurred during inflammatory bowel disease flares and will give you a tough time. Severe diarrhea, a symptom of UC leads to dehydration, which impacts blood vessel function and leads to low blood pressure. This can take a toll on the heart. One will also be at risk of atherosclerosis (thickening or hardening of the arteries due to the buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery) owing to severe inflammation.”

Tips to take utmost care of the heart when one is detected with IBD:

· If you are known to have IBD then just stay in touch with the doctor about your risk for heart disease. You may be required to do certain tests to check if you have clogged arteries and even monitor the damage in your blood vessels and heart.

· If you are known to have any problem then the treating doctor will give you medication. You need to take medication as suggested by the doctor only.

· It is a known fact that stress can flare-up the symptoms like abdominal pain, cramping, fatigue, weakness, and poor appetite. So, do relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation to calm down.

· Eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of food rich in fiber, exercise daily, monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and avoid smoking and alcohol for maintaining good heart health.

· In case you are exhibiting signs and symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and swollen ankles and feet then reach out to the doctor without any further delay.