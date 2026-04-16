Too busy to work out? These 5 yoga asanas take less than 10 minutes to boost your health

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, many individuals believe that maintaining health requires long hours at the gym or extensive routines. But it is the simplicity and accessibility of yoga. Several minutes of conscious practice can produce an impressive energy and concentration change and a sense of wellness. To individuals with hectic schedules, brief but meaningful yoga poses provide an efficient way to remain active, rejuvenated, and balanced. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yogic master and visionary, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shared yoga poses that you can practice in under 10 minutes.

These yoga poses can be practiced under 10 minutes.(Unsplash)

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1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

In this, the person is erect, feet clenched, arms straight, and spine extended. The load is shared between the two feet, and the shoulders are not tense. Breathing is slow and deep. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “Tadasana enhances proper posture, body awareness, and balance. It is also beneficial in the alignment of the spine and relaxation of the mind, hence a perfect beginner pose.”

Tip: Please straighten the spine and concentrate on breathing. Avoid locking the knees or creating stiffness in the body.

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Tadasana enhances proper posture, body awareness, and balance. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Utkatasana (Chair Pose) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Utkatasana (Chair Pose) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The individual sits on a non-existent chair by bending the knees as though one is sitting in a chair, and then the arms are raised upwards. The back is straight, the chest is raised. According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, this pose enhances the strength of the thighs, butt, and belly muscles. It increases stamina and stimulates the cardiovascular system within a brief period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual sits on a non-existent chair by bending the knees as though one is sitting in a chair, and then the arms are raised upwards. The back is straight, the chest is raised. According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, this pose enhances the strength of the thighs, butt, and belly muscles. It increases stamina and stimulates the cardiovascular system within a brief period. {{/usCountry}}

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Tip: Do keep the knees straight to the toes. Do not overbend the back or cross the knees over the toes.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

In this, the person lies on the stomach, and palms are put beneath the shoulders, and should simply raise the chest a bit upwards, still maintaining the lower body as low as possible. The elbows are somewhat bent. “Bhujangasana expands the chest, increases lung capacity, and makes the spine stronger. It is particularly useful in alleviating stiffness due to excessive sitting,” told Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar to HT Lifestyle.

Tip: Do raise the chest with a slow motion and remember the neck is relaxed. Do not overbend or overstrain the lower back or put the hands under too much strain.

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Bhujangasana expands the chest, increases lung capacity, and makes the spine stronger. (Pexel)

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

In this, the person lies on their back with knees bent and feet brought as close as possible to the hips and pulls the hips upwards, pushing the feet and arms into the earth. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar mentioned that this position helps to strengthen the back, enhances circulation, and opens the chest. It also aids in eliminating fatigue and facilitating relaxation.

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Tip: Do maintain feet at the ground and use the core. The pose should not be accompanied by a head turn, as it will cause strain on the neck.

5. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

In this, the person kneels on the floor, sits on heels, and brings the arms forward and the forehead down to the floor. According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Balasana is highly relaxing, de-stressing, and the back and shoulders are stretched lightly. It assists in soothing the nervous system in a matter of minutes.

Tip: Do concentrate on deep breathing and leave the body fully relaxed. Do not strain the body when there is knee discomfort.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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