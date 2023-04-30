Top 3 rules to follow when eating fruits for maximum benefits

Incorporating fruits into your daily diet is a healthy lifestyle practice. Fruits are natural and rich in sucrose, fructose, and glucose, providing the body with essential energy and nutrients for immunity. They contain a variety of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, each with its own unique benefits. However, it's not just about eating fruits; there are certain rules one must follow to maximize the benefits of consuming fruits. Whether you're trying to improve your diet or just looking to make some healthy changes, these rules will help you make the most of your fruit intake. So, let's dive in and discover the secrets to unlocking the full potential of fruits. (Also read: Feel fresh and beat the heat: 6 summer fruits to eat for glowing and healthy skin )

Fruits are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber that provide essential nutrients for our bodies.(Freepik )

"All fruits are extremely healthy in their own right, but it is advisable to eat fruits that are local to you. Contrary to the belief that imported fruits might be healthier, these fruits are plucked much before they are ripe, thus diluting their nutritional value. Additionally, once they arrive at the markets, they are sprayed with chemicals to quickly and unnaturally ripen them. The best way to escape this – consume local fruits," says, Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach and Founder of TAN|365.

Best way to consume fruits for maximum benefits:

Tanisha further shared with HT Lifestyle the best way and time to consume fruits to reap the maximum nutritional value and health benefits.

1. Eat fruits as a whole

Eat your fruits as a whole rather than juicing them! When you juice the fruit, you take away the fibre, vitamins, minerals and enzymes. The juice also travels to the stomach rather quickly after its consumption which leads to a definite spike in your sugar levels from the overload of fructose. It can also increase your uric acid levels which then lead to many more health complications.

2. Stop eating fruits after meals

If you are consuming fruits right after your meals, it travels to your stomach and starts decomposing with the foods that are already there from the meal eaten before. As a result, the stomach now needs to produce more acids due to which the fruits decompose quickly, becoming more acidic, and losing most of their healthy properties.

3. Have some nuts before you eat fruits

Nuts will aid in balancing the blood-sugar rise from fruits as they are a source of fat. Therefore, consuming nuts beforehand is a wise thing to do.