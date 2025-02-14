Menu Explore
Toxic air alert! How air pollution can affect fetus in final month of pregnancy

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 14, 2025 03:52 PM IST

The study observed how exposure to nitrogen dioxide and ozone can lead to increased risk of NICU admissions.

Air pollution and its long-term impact on health is a pressing concern in many parts of the world. From industrial emissions to pollutants from transports to auto emission and wildfires, the pollutants can be severely harmful for people of all ages. However, a new study records the way pollutants can harm the fetus in the last month of pregnancy, when the mother-to-be is exposed to air pollution. Also read | High AQI alert! How air pollution can harm pregnant women, affect baby's health

The study observed that when the fetus is exposed to nitrogen dioxide in the last month before birth, it leads to 30–35% higher risk of NICU admission.(Unsplash)
The study observed that when the fetus is exposed to nitrogen dioxide in the last month before birth, it leads to 30–35% higher risk of NICU admission.(Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions and satellite-based air pollution data. The researchers focused on mainly three pollutants present in the air: Nitrogen dioxide, which is released by power plants, industrial emissions and burning of fossil fuels.

PM 2.5, which are fine inhalable particles that have diameter of 2.5 micrometers and smaller.

Ozone, which is a secondary pollutant formed due to oxygen and other gases when exposed to sunlight. Also read | Impact of high AQI on lungs: Lung cancer on the rise among ‘never smokers’; 3 things to do according to doctor

The study observed that when the fetus is exposed to nitrogen dioxide in the last month before birth, it leads to 30–35% higher risk of NICU admission, while exposure to ozone can lead to 11–22% increased risk.

How pollution can affect fetal development.(Unsplash)
How pollution can affect fetal development.(Unsplash)

Yohane V.A. Phiri, Ph.D., a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions and first author of the study said, “Our findings highlight the critical impact of air pollution during the final weeks of pregnancy, a time of heightened fetal vulnerability, and emphasize the significance of addressing air pollution exposure, even at lower levels.” Also read | Air pollution exposure in pre-pregnancy months linked to higher obesity risk in kids: Study

Yohane V.A. Phiri further added that exposure to air pollution, especially in the last month of pregnancy, can lead to birth defects, preterm delivery and altered fetal growth. It is essential to understand the grave impact that air pollution can have on our health, and support initiatives to improve air quality and reduce air pollution.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

