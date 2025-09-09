Trust these top 8 moisturisers for soft and supple skin: Say goodbye to dryness

Hydrated, glowing, and supple skin is no more a dream now. With the best moisturiser, you can get the soft and dreamy skin you’ve ever wanted. Whether your skin is dry, oily, or sensitive, the right moisturiser locks in hydration, protects your skin barrier, and gives you that soft, radiant look you crave. From lightweight gels to rich creams, moisturisers have become the daily skincare essential that keeps your skin nourished, smooth, and youthful. Best moisturiser for dry skin(Pexels)

As the market is loaded with a wide assortment of moisturisers for dry, oily, and acne-prone skin, finding one, as per your skin issues, is not as easy as it looks. So, we have done that work for you. We have listed the top 8 moisturisers for you to try.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a lightweight moisturiser that gives deep hydration, then Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser has to be your choice. It has a water-based formula that is enriched with wild berries and Alpha Arbutin. It provides deep hydration while helping to reduce dark spots and dullness for radiant skin. Its gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving any stickiness, making it ideal for daily use. This dermatologist-tested moisturiser suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, and delivers long-lasting hydration.

Reasons to buy Lightweight gel formula, non-sticky finish. Suitable for all skin types. Brightens dull skin with Alpha Arbutin. Reasons to avoid Results on pigmentation take time. May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin. Fragrance may not suit everyone. Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin

Customer Feedback:

Customers appreciate its quick-absorbing, hydrating texture and visible glow. Some say that it works well under makeup but requires reapplication for dry patches.

Loading Suggestions...

Love Korean skincare? Then this Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is your go-to choice. Formulated with rice water and niacinamide, this face moisturiser hydrates, brightens, and repairs the skin barrier. Its oil-free formula is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, delivering hydration without clogging pores. Lightweight in texture, this face moisturiser helps control excess sebum and keeps skin feeling fresh all day. Dermatologically tested and free from toxins, this moisturiser is safe for daily use and balances moisture while improving skin clarity and radiance.

Reasons to buy Oil-free, lightweight texture. Toxin-free, safe for sensitive skin. Controls excess sebum production. Reasons to avoid May not be hydrating enough for dry skin. Results on acne scars are slow. Slight fragrance may irritate some users. Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin | With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | 24-Hour Hydration | Brightens Skin Tone | 80g

Customer Feedback:

Customers love its oil-free hydration and the shine of this face moisturiser. Many say it feels refreshing, though people with dry skin may find it less effective in winter.

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer combines niacinamide and ceramides to restore the skin barrier and balance oil production. This dermatologist-developed formula is perfect for oily and combination skin, leaving a soft matte finish. This face moisturiser keeps skin hydrated, reduces redness, and prevents transepidermal water loss. Free from fragrance and parabens, it ensures safety for sensitive skin. Daily use improves texture, minimizes pores, and protects against environmental stress. Ideal as a daily mattifying moisturizer that supports healthy, clear, and strong skin.

Reasons to buy Controls excess oil with a matte finish. Dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free. Restores skin barrier with ceramides. Reasons to avoid Not moisturizing enough for very dry skin. May cause purging in acne-prone skin initially. Slightly pricey for the quantity. Click Here to Buy The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer|For Oily to Acne Prone Skin|5% Niacinamide, 2% Ceramide|24 hrs. Moisturization|Panthenol, Allantoin & Zinc PCA|Oil-free Moisturizer|100 g

Customer Feedback:

Customers praise the matte look and lightweight hydration. Some note improvement in skin texture, but a few wish for stronger moisturising in cold weather.

Loading Suggestions...

The oil-free formula of Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer blends nourishing ceramides with brightening Vitamin C for hydrated, resilient skin. Its lightweight formula strengthens the skin barrier while adding a healthy glow. This face moisturiser is perfect for skin exposed to pollution, reduces dullness, restores moisture, and helps prevent environmental damage. The formula is non-comedogenic, toxin-free, and dermatologically tested. This face moisturiser is ideal for oily to combination skin types.

Reasons to buy Combines ceramides with Vitamin C benefits. Targets dullness and barrier repair. Lightweight, oil-free texture. Reasons to avoid Not as hydrating for very dry skin. Packaging could be more user-friendly. Vitamin C content may cause mild tingling. Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturizing Cream |For Dry to Very Dry Skin | Brightens & Strengthens Skin Barrier | 48hr Deep Hydration | Non Sticky | Biomimetic Ingredients | For Men & Women |100g

Customer Feedback:

Customers highlight improved glow and barrier repair. Many like the oil-free feel, though some with dry patches feel the need to layer another cream.

Loading Suggestions...

A moisturiser infused with papaya extracts and Vitamin C, the Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer brightens and hydrates the skin naturally. Its refreshing gel texture absorbs instantly, leaving no greasy residue. Lightweight yet deeply moisturizing, this moisturiser helps reduce dullness, enhances radiance, and supports an even skin tone. Dermatologically tested, this vegan-friendly formula is suitable for all skin types, especially normal to oily. Perfect for daily wear, it keeps skin soft, glowing, and hydrated throughout the day while fighting signs of fatigue.

Reasons to buy Vegan and cruelty-free. Lightweight, refreshing gel formula. Vitamin C and papaya for natural radiance. Reasons to avoid Not enough moisture for very dry skin. Glow results may take time. Vitamin C may irritate sensitive skin. Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Vitamin C & Papaya

Customer Feedback:

Customers love its quick absorption and glow-boosting effect. Many say it feels refreshing, though a few reported mild irritation on sensitive skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer is a globally loved gel cream that delivers intense hydration. Formulated with purified hyaluronic acid, it locks in moisture and plumps the skin for a smooth, supple finish. Its oil-free, non-comedogenic formula suits normal to oily skin and layers perfectly under sunscreen or makeup. Lightweight yet deeply hydrating, it refreshes the skin instantly and keeps it hydrated throughout the day. Dermatologist-recommended, this moisturizer is trusted worldwide for healthy, soft, and glowing skin.

Reasons to buy Intense hydration with hyaluronic acid. Suitable for layering under makeup. Oil-free, non-comedogenic formula. Reasons to avoid On the pricier side. Small quantity for frequent use. May not be rich enough for very dry skin. Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml

Customer Feedback:

Customers rave about its deep hydration and smooth texture. Many consider it worth the price, though some feel it finishes too quickly.

Loading Suggestions...

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended daily moisturizer designed for dry and sensitive skin. Enriched with avocado oil and emollients, this moisturiser provides intense hydration and restores the skin’s protective barrier. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly while locking in moisture for 24 hours. Suitable for face and body, this gentle lotion is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.This lotion is perfect for maintaining soft, healthy, and nourished skin, even for those prone to eczema, irritation, or sensitivity.

Reasons to buy Gentle and fragrance-free, safe for sensitive skin. Suitable for face and body use. Provides 24-hour hydration. Reasons to avoid Texture may feel slightly sticky initially. Packaging not travel-friendly. Basic formula without added actives. Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 100 ml

Customer Feedback:

Customers love its skin-soothing hydration and suitability for sensitive skin. Some prefer more advanced formulas with brightening or anti-ageing benefits.

Loading Suggestions...

Bioderma Atoderm Creme is an ultra-nourishing moisturiser formulated for dry to very dry skin. Its rich, creamy texture delivers long-lasting hydration while restoring the skin’s natural barrier. Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, it calms irritation and provides comfort against dryness. Suitable for both adults and children, this dermatologist-developed formula strengthens skin resilience and protects it from environmental stressors. With regular use, it leaves skin feeling soft, supple, and deeply nourished. A trusted choice for sensitive, eczema-prone, and extremely dry skin.

Reasons to buy Ultra-rich hydration for dry to very dry skin. Suitable for the whole family. Hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. Reasons to avoid Thick texture may feel heavy for oily skin. Not ideal for tropical, humid climates. Higher price compared to regular creams. Click Here to Buy Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing - Moisturizer

Customer Feedback:

Customers praise its effectiveness on extremely dry and eczema-prone skin. Some find it too heavy for daytime wear in hot weather.

Benefits of Moisturizers

Hydration & dryness prevention

Moisturizers hydrate the skin and prevent moisture loss by replenishing water in the outer layer and trapping it with a protective barrier.

Enhancing skin barrier function

They help restore and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, reducing sensitivity and protecting against environmental irritants. Anti-ageing effects

Consistent hydration plumps the skin, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and giving your skin a firmer, more youthful look. Acne support

Proper moisturizing reduces overproduction of oil (often triggered by dryness), helping minimize clogged pores and breakouts, especially when using oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas. Prepares skin for other products

Applying moisturiser, especially after serums, helps lock in active ingredients and creates a smooth base for sunscreen application. Soothes Sensitive Skin

Formulas with gentle ingredients (like ceramides or soothing botanical extracts) calm redness, irritation, and itchy patches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) What does a moisturizer actually do? It prevents transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and restores moisture using humectants, emollients, and occlusive.

What are the key types of moisturizing ingredients? Humectants (e.g., hyaluronic acid, glycerin): Draw water into the skin. Emollients (e.g., ceramides, shea butter): Smooth and fill gaps between skin cells. Occlusive (e.g., petrolatum, dimethicone): Form a barrier to lock in moisture.

How do I choose the right moisturizer for my skin type? Dry skin: Opt for richer creams or ointments with occlusive and ceramides. Oily skin: Choose lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic or gel-based formulas. Sensitive skin: Go for fragrance-free, gentle formulas from brands like Cetaphil or Vanicream. Normal/combination skin: Lotions generally work well.

When should moisturizer be applied? Apply twice daily—morning and night—on clean, slightly damp skin to maximize absorption.

Can I use the same moisturizer day and night? Yes—but daytime formulas may include SPF, while nighttime versions might feature richer ingredients like peptides or ceramides.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.