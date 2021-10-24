Trying to conceive? Here are top ovulation myths busted by an expert

Knowing the ovulation days always helps in improving chances of pregnancy and ease the stress of those trying to conceive. Ovulation, can be termed as a process wherein a mature egg is released from the ovary, and then it goes to the fallopian tube and gets fertilized during conception.

It usually happens at the mid-point of one's monthly cycle. So, as commonly believed, ovulation doesn't always happen on 14th day, but can happen sooner or later than that depending on the length of the menstrual cycle.

There are some women who have irregular periods but it doesn't mean they will have fertility problems. While this may indicate a health trouble, and one should get to the root of the problem.

ALSO READ: Trying to get pregnant? Know how to track your menstrual cycle

Your best chances to conceive are on few days before and one day after the ovulation. Typically, a sperm when released remains active for five days. Considering the egg normally lives for 24 hours, couples could try their luck in the two-three day window before the ovulation or one-day post it.

Here are some ovulation myths busted by Dr. Bharati Dhorepatil, Consultant infertility expert, NOVA IVF fertility, Pune.

Myth 1: Ovulation takes place on day 14

Fact: The ovulation cycle occurs in three stages: the follicular phase, ovulation, and luteal phase. In the follicular phase, menstruation happens and also the growth of follicles that contain the eggs. Then eggs begin maturing, and comes the ovulation phase. After ovulation, the ruptured follicle becomes corpus luteum and generates progesterone, preparing one’s uterus for implantation.

The menstrual cycle of each and every woman varies. Ovulation will not necessarily take place on day 14 for each and every woman. Ovulation is seen when the maturing eggs have reached a certain developmental state and are producing estrogen. In fact, various studies have suggested that many women ovulate on day 17. Moreover, only one egg is ovulated in each cycle, and ovaries alternate from cycle to cycle. So, just consult your expert in case you have any doubts regarding ovulation.

Myth 2: Ovulation Day can be predicted via calendar or an app

Fact: It is claimed that calendars or apps can predict the ovulation day. But, according to research, ovulation day varies for any given cycle length and it is not possible for calendars and apps that use cycle-length information to give a proper prediction of ovulation. Thus, the follicular phase that leads up to ovulation differs from woman to woman and from cycle to cycle.

Myth 3: There will be immense pain during ovulation

Fact: This is not true at all. Ovulation is pain-free. There are only a few women who may have discomfort in the lower back or abdomen just before ovulation. But there are no cases where immense pain has been reported.

Myth 4: An irregular cycle will indicate that one is less fertile

Fact: It will be difficult to predict the fertility window if one has an irregular menstrual cycle. But that doesn’t mean that one is less fertile. In some cases, irregular periods can indicate that there is some underlying medical condition that can take a toll on one’s fertility.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter