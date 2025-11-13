Trying to learn something? Study says best time to memorise is during this time

Are you someone who frequently pulls all-nighters? Or just in general resonate with night owl tendencies? If your productivity and usual alertness levels are higher at night, science finally has an answer for why your brain may feel sharper as the night sets in. As expected, not everything is unconditional, and this, too, has a catch. But it does bring to light how the brain processes information as fatigue settles in. Nighttime is usually the time when one may feel tired because of the internal clock of the body indicating it's time to rest, but new findings suggest that the very fatigue may actually make your brain learn better. When is brain is exhausted, memory may work better. (Picture credit: Freepik)

A Japanese study published in the Neuroscience Research journal holds some answers to the nocturnal functioning of the brain, in relation to memory.

What did the study find?

Late evening may help in retaining the information better. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT )

The researchers studied rats to understand whether their brains respond to the same stimuli, which in this case was light, differently when it's tired, in comparison to when they are alert. In simple words, the study attempted to learn how the brain learns and forms memories and if the process changes anyhow based on the different times of the day. The study focused on a part of the brain called the ‘visual cortex.’ It is the region which processes what the eyes see and forms information.

So what were the findings? The brain did learn better when they are tired. The experiment included genetically modified rats. Their brain cells reacted and could be activated with light. The rats were exposed to light, and then their brains' electrical activity was measured.

What were the revelations? When the rats were tired, which was just before sunrise, their brains had weaker immediate reactions to the light, which meant they were less alert.

But while they were tired, the rats' brains showed a sharper ability to form long-term connections, which is vital for learning and memory. This process is called LTP, long-term potentiation.

But surprisingly, when the rats were exposed to light when they were alert, the brain scan did not reveal this ‘LTP’ process.

This ability to form lasting memories is attributed to the chemical called adenosine. This chemical is responsible for brain activity. When the level is high, the brain starts to feel tired, suggesting to the body that it is time to rest.

This chemical, adenosine, was responsible for this memory effect. When the brain is tired, and the adenosine level is high, the reaction time is slower, but at the same time, it makes it easier for the brain to store memories, saving information better for the long term.

Should you indulge in all-nighters?

Ever wondered why something you may skim through right before bed tends to stick in your mind the next day? That's because when your brain is tired, it becomes better at storing information for the long term. But does that mean you should keep pulling late-night cram sessions week after week? You may be in the dark about the most critical component of memory formation: sleep.

While mild fatigue helps to support memory, sleep takes the final call, truly helping to seal it. Staying awake for far too long and becoming sleep-deprived may actually backfire, worsening your memory.

The entire long-term learning effect hinges on the timing. It is about finding the sweet spot when you are tired, but not entirely drained or exhausted. This usually happens in the late evening hours. A quick review of something you are trying to learn, when followed by good quality sleep, can help you retain and recall the information far better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.