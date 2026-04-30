Trying to lose weight? Fitness coach reveals the best foods that can help you shed kilos without extreme dieting

Natural weight loss is a gradual process and sometimes daunting, as it can take months to show results. The first step is reducing your calorie intake by cutting down on foods such as sugar, refined flour, and ultraprocessed foods. But no one tells you that there are food items that can support your weight loss naturally. Will Stone, a fitness coach, in an X post dated April 26, 2026, shared foods that you can consume to shed kilos.

Food items that supports weight loss naturally.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe

Will Stone said, “To lose fat without rebounding, you have to work with your biology, not against it. These foods share one thing: an extremely high satiety index. They signal your brain to shut down hunger before you ever consume excess calories. Your deficit stops feeling like torture and starts happening automatically.” “But knowing this means nothing if your pantry is still full of processed food. Change your environment today. Build your meals around this list. Your body fat percentage will take care of itself,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 1. Popcorn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Popcorn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Will highlighted that popcorn has massive volume but minimal calories, which kills cravings and anxiety fast without wrecking your deficit. You can consume it as a part of your evening snack. 2. Whole eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Will highlighted that popcorn has massive volume but minimal calories, which kills cravings and anxiety fast without wrecking your deficit. You can consume it as a part of your evening snack. 2. Whole eggs {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eggs are rich in protein and shut down hunger fast. It also speeds up your metabolism. Stone advises consuming a whole egg in your breakfast.

3. Chicken breast

Rich in lean protein, chicken breast burns calories just through digestion. It keeps you full, builds muscles, and stays low-calorie. You can consume it in your lunch and dinner.

4. Green broccoli

High volume and almost zero calories, green broccoli is a source of clean fibre that heals your gut and keeps you satiated for hours.

5. Black coffee

Black coffee is a fat burner. It cuts appetite and gives you clean energy. It is one of the most underrated fat loss tools on this list.

6. Greek yoghurt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

High in protein and slow in digestion, Greek yoghurt kills sweet cravings before they derail your progress.

Greek yoghurt kills sweet cravings. (Unsplash)

7. White fish

White fish is low in calories and high in protein. It feeds your muscles and keeps you lean without the extra fat.

8. Whole apple

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A whole apple is another fibre-rich food that requires real chewing, which slows eating and signals fullness faster. It cleans your digestive system and is easy to carry anywhere.

9. Red fruits

Red fruits are high in volume and contain less sugar. It curbs anxiety and adds bulk to meals without touching your deficit.

10. Whole oats

Whole oats are slow carbohydrates that keep you full for hours. It prevents insulin spikes and stops hunger before it starts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON