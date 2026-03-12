UK surgeon explains why feeling the urge to pee too often is not ideal: ‘Rewiring your brain-bladder connection to…’

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is explaining how often you should ideally urinate. In an Instagram video shared on March 11, the surgeon breaks down what happens when you rush to the bathroom every time you feel the slightest urge to pee, and how this habit can gradually train your brain and bladder to signal urgency more frequently.

Are you the person on a road trip who needs a bathroom break at every stop, or someone who feels the urge to pee almost every hour? While many people assume they simply have a “small bladder,” frequent urination may sometimes be linked to habits that train the body to respond too quickly to bladder signals. Constantly rushing to the bathroom at the slightest urge can gradually rewire how the brain and bladder communicate. However, experts say this pattern can be reversed with a few simple techniques that help retrain the body’s natural signals.

How often should you pee ideally? According to Dr Rajan, most people should urinate every two to four hours on average, even when they are well hydrated. If you find yourself going more frequently than that, you may be unintentionally training your brain to send premature signals, which can contribute to urge incontinence over time. He explains that the brain and bladder communicate through a feedback loop, and this system can become disrupted if you respond to the urge to urinate at the slightest sensation, gradually conditioning the body to feel the need to go more often than necessary.

The surgeon elaborates, “You should be peeing on average every two to four hours, even if you're well hydrated, and if you're peeing every hour, you're training your brain to misfire, and you could be creating urge incontinence. Your bladder and brain communicate in a feedback loop. Your bladder fills with urine over two to four hours. Stretch receptors in the bladder wall detect the volume increase. And when your bladder is half full, around 150 to 200 mil, the stretch receptors send a signal to your brain. And then you get a mild urge awareness that your bladder is filling and that process is normal.”

What happens when you pee too often? When you urinate every time you feel even the slightest hint of bladder fullness – before it is actually full – you may be training your brain to adopt the wrong pattern. Over time, Dr Rajan highlights that the brain begins to interpret even small amounts of bladder filling as a signal to urinate. As this habit continues, the urge signal can become stronger and more frequent, making you feel the need to go sooner than necessary. In the process, the bladder’s stretch receptors, which normally signal when it is truly full, may start sending premature or false alarms to the brain.

The surgeon explains, “When you constantly respond to small bladder volumes, your brain recalibrates. It starts thinking bladder at 50 to 100 mil – time to pee now. The urge signal gets stronger, more frequent, and more intense. Your stretch receptors become hyper sensitive and they start firing at lower volumes. Basically, false alarms. You are literally rewiring your brain-bladder connection to misfire. And this is how you develop urge incontinence – the sudden uncontrollable urge to pee even when your bladder isn't full. And that is a learned pattern.”

You can retrain your brain If you experience the urge to pee frequently, the good news is that it is possible to retrain the brain-bladder loop. Dr Rajan recommends stopping and staying still when you feel a strong urge – followed by tightening and relaxing your pelvic floor muscles. This can send competing signals to override urgency.

He explains, “You can retrain the brain bladder loop. When you feel a strong urge, stop and stay still. Tighten and relax your pelvic floor rapidly. Kind of like you're trying to stop a pee midstream. This sends a competing signal to your brain to override the urgency. You are teaching your brain that small bladder volumes do not require immediate emptying.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.