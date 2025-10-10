Doctor warns frequent nighttime urination can be a sign of prostatitis or kidney disease: 5 symptoms to watch out for

Even subtle changes in your body - from bowel habits to bladder function or anal discomfort - can signal underlying health issues that shouldn’t be ignored. Noticing and acting on these early warning signs can be crucial for prevention and timely treatment, helping to avoid complications and maintain overall wellbeing. Loss of bladder control or difficulty in passing urine can be symptoms of prostate and bladder issues and you shouldn't ignore these warning signs.(Pexel)

Also Read | Physician warns constantly wearing perfumes, body sprays may increase breast cancer risk, fertility issues in women

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains that paying attention to changes in bowel and bladder habits can be crucial for early detection of underlying issues. In an Instagram video posted on October 9, he outlines how symptoms like anal pain, bleeding, difficulty urinating, or loss of bladder control may point to conditions ranging from hemorrhoids and anal fissures to prostate enlargement or nerve dysfunction, stressing that timely attention can prevent complications and improve quality of life.

Painful anal lumps with bleeding

According to Dr Sood, painful lumps at the anus, which is accompanied by bleeding, can be a sign of hemorrhoids - a condition characterised by swollen veins in and around the anus. He explains, “Internal ones cause painless bleeding, while thrombosed external hemorrhoids form a tender bluish lump that hurts when sitting or wiping. Pain + lump + bleeding often indicates a thrombosed external hemorrhoid, though other causes should still be ruled out.”

Sharp pain with bright red blood

Sharp pain in the anus accompanied by bright red blood upon wiping is a classic indication of anal fissure, which the doctor describes as “a small tear in the anal lining that causes intense, tearing pain during bowel movement and minor fresh bleeding after.” He adds that the pain can last for a duration ranging from minutes to hours due to muscle spasm, but bleeding is usually light.

Urination difficulty or weak stream

If you experience difficulty initiating urination or notice a weak urine stream, Dr Sood suggests that it could be a sign of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). He explains, “As the prostate enlarges, it compresses the urethra, making it harder to start or maintain flow. Over time, the bladder muscle weakens, causing hesitancy, straining, and intermittent flow.”

Frequent nighttime urination

According to Dr Sood, frequent nighttime urination may indicate underlying bladder or prostate issues and should not be ignored. The doctor elaborates, “Overactive bladder or obstruction can trigger repeated ‘full’ signals. In men, BPH and prostatitis are common causes. Other factors include heart failure, kidney disease, diabetes, or sleep apnea, which alter fluid balance overnight.”

Also Read | Doctor reveals what the colour of your poop might indicate: ‘Green leafy vegetables can tint stool with chlorophyll…’

Loss of bladder control

Loss of bladder control can be a result of nerve or pelvic floor dysfunction. Dr Sood explains, “Damage to pelvic nerves, spinal cord, or pelvic muscles disrupts coordination between the bladder and sphincters.” While control can be improved by pelvic floor training, nerve injuries may require specialised treatment, the doctor adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.