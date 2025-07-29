Bladder cancer explained: Symptoms, causes, and recovery as Deion Sanders reveals diagnosis

NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has gone public with a major health update: he was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer and has undergone a complete bladder removal surgery. Though now cancer-free, Sanders has urged others to prioritise their health. During a press conference held on Monday, he revealed that he had known about his condition during the NFL draft weekend but kept it private, even from his family, saying it was an issue with his foot. Deion Sanders updated the public on his illness, revealing an aggressive bladder cancer diagnosis.(Getty Images via AFP)

Since 2021, he has undergone 14 surgeries, with the latest one being among the most difficult, per ESPN. Sanders said he was cancer-free after the surgery, but still faces post-operative challenges like urinary incontinence. He said many deal with it, but few talk about it. “Let’s stop being ashamed of it, and let’s deal with it head-on,” he said during the press conference.

What is bladder cancer, and common symptoms?

Bladder cancer is a rather rare but serious disease that develops in the lining of the bladder, the organ that stores urine. If diagnosed early, sometimes it is possible to cure this type of cancer; however, about 75 per cent of early-stage cases eventually recur, and therefore constant watch is needed.

Signs of bladder cancer include hematuria, a burning sensation when passing urine, frequent urination, difficulty in urination or a weak urine stream, and persistent bladder infections. Early symptoms are frequently mistaken for something less threatening, which can delay diagnosis, especially in women, the Cleveland Clinic report said.

Who is more prone to contracting bladder cancer?

Bladder cancer is listed as the fourth most common cancer in males, particularly affecting men aged 55 years and above. The Cleveland Clinic report further said that white men are twice as likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer when compared to men of African descent. Some key reasons that might cause bladder cancer include: smoking, prolonged bladder infections, chronic use of catheters, exposure to industrial chemicals such as dyes, rubber, textiles, etc.

Diagnosis and treatment options

Physicians usually resort to tests such as urinalysis, cytology, and cystoscopy to diagnose a person. If the diagnosis is positive for cancer, then it gets staged by other imaging investigations such as MRI, CT, and even bone scans.

Treatment options for bladder cancer include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy such as BCG or PD L-1 inhibitors, or targeted therapy, depending on genetic mutations. Treatment can also include surgery, depending on severity, including TURBT for early cases or radical cystectomy for invasive cancers.

Prognosis and outlook for bladder cancer

Bladder cancer can be fatal if untreated because it metastasizes into different parts of the body. Early diagnosis and treatment greatly increase the survival rate, with a 96% five-year survival rate after diagnosis in early stages.

For those who have been diagnosed, it is self-care that becomes top priority; regular checkups, eating a heart-healthy and high-fibre diet, engaging in bodily exercises, and reaching out to supportive networks. For a select population, it might also mean going through surgery with urinary diversion and then adjusting to a different way of managing urine, according to another report from Cancer Research.

FAQs

Q: Is bladder cancer fatal?

A: If left untreated, bladder cancer can spread and become life-threatening. Early treatment greatly improves survival rates.

Q: What was Deion Sanders’ treatment for bladder cancer?

A: Sanders underwent complete bladder removal surgery and is now cancer-free.

Q: What causes bladder cancer?

A: Risk factors include smoking, exposure to industrial chemicals, chronic bladder infections, and certain cancer treatments.

Q: What is the first symptom of bladder cancer?

A: Blood in the urine (hematuria), either visible or microscopic, is usually the first sign.

Q: Is Deion Sanders still coaching?

A: Yes. Despite his health challenges, Sanders remains active and is continuing his coaching career at the University of Colorado.