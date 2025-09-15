Gynecologist explains why you should not ignore occasional urine leaks: It could be a sign of UTI or weak pelvic floor

A little urine leak when you sneeze, laugh, or run may not seem like a big deal. In fact, many women think it is just a normal part of ageing or something that comes with motherhood and do not talk about it, living with it every day. But that occasional drip is not something you should ignore. Even minor leaks can point to serious problems with your bladder or pelvic floor health. It left unaddressed, it can worsen over time and start interfering with your everyday life, from affecting your comfort to causing infections or sleep troubles. Know how to stop urine leakage. (Adobe Stock)

What many do not realize is that urinary leaks, or urinary incontinence, are treatable, especially if diagnosed early. Dr Manvi Verma, a cosmetic gynaecologist and female sexologist, tells Health Shots that even occasional leaks can be extremely uncomfortable and may increase the risk of infection. Therefore, it is important to get timely treatment.

What is urinary incontinence?

Urinary incontinence refers to the unintentional loss of urine. It happens when the body's urinary system, responsible for filtering, storing, and eliminating waste, does not function properly. “Normally, you can hold urine until you reach a restroom, but incontinence means that control is weakened. Though age can increase your risk, urinary incontinence can affect anyone, young or old,” explains Dr Verma.

Types of urinary incontinence

The two most common types of incontinence are:

Stress incontinence: This occurs during physical activities like sneezing, laughing, running, or lifting heavy objects.

Urge incontinence: This involves a sudden, intense urge to urinate and not reaching the bathroom in time.

Some women experience mixed incontinence, a combination of both types. Many tend to ignore minor leaks, assuming they are a normal consequence of childbirth or ageing. However, even occasional leaks signal that your pelvic muscles or bladder may need medical attention.

Symptoms of urinary leakage to watch out for

Dribbling during physical movement or coughing

A constant, urgent need to urinate

Waking up multiple times at night to pee

Feeling like your bladder never fully empties

If any of these symptoms sound familiar, it is time to talk to a healthcare professional. The earlier it is addressed, the easier it is to manage.

Why you should not ignore urinary leaks?

“If left untreated, occasional urinary leaks can turn into chronic problems. The skin around the area may become irritated, vaginal infections can develop more easily, and intimacy can suffer too. It can even interfere with your sleep and social life,” warns Dr Verma. Most importantly, your overall bladder health could steadily decline, making treatment more complicated in the future.

Common causes of urinary incontinence

According to the National Health Service, possible causes include:

Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Weak pelvic floor muscles from childbirth, ageing, or obesity

Hormonal changes after menopause

Certain medications, like diuretics or antidepressants

Caffeine and alcohol, which can irritate the bladder

Chronic constipation or straining during bowel movements

Urinary incontinence can be caused by many factor inclduing UTI.(Adobe Stock)

How to prevent or manage urinary incontinence?

1. Kegel exercises

“Strengthening your pelvic floor with regular Kegel exercises can help improve bladder control over time. These exercises are simple and can be done discreetly almost anywhere,” says Dr Verma.

2. Diet changes

Avoid bladder irritants like caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, and acidic fruits. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water a day because dehydration can actually worsen symptoms.

3. Bladder training

Bladder training helps increase the time between bathroom visits and reduces urgency. A healthcare provider can help in building a bladder schedule that suits your needs.

4. Manage weight

Excess weight puts pressure on your bladder and pelvic muscles. Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly improve symptoms.

5. Address constipation

Chronic constipation can stress the pelvic floor. Eating more fibre, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly can help regulate your bowel movements.

6. Incontinence products

Using absorbent pads or handheld urinals can offer comfort and ease.

7. Medical interventions

“If lifestyle changes do not work, treatments like pelvic floor therapy, medications, or minimally invasive procedures such as slings, injections, or laser therapy may be recommended,” suggests Dr Verma.

Urinary leaks are not something you have to just live with. They are your body's way of telling you something needs attention. So, speak to your doctor, take charge, and make your bladder health a priority.