UK surgeon shares a plant food with 18 g of protein and 8 g of fibre in just 190 calories, containing all 9 amino acids

For years, plant-based protein has been dismissed as inferior to its animal-based counterparts – but that perception is steadily changing. Certain plant foods not only deliver impressive protein content but also come packed with added nutritional benefits.

Read more to find out what the plant-based food is!(Pexel)

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Unlike many animal proteins that are often accompanied by saturated fats, plant proteins bring along fibre, antioxidants, and gut-friendly compounds, making them a more balanced and wholesome addition to your diet. If you’re looking for one such powerhouse, this might just change how you view plant protein altogether.

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the many nutritional and health benefits of adding edamame to your diet.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on April 16, the surgeon highlights, “If you eat edamame, it's more than just a high protein, high-fibre powerhouse. Sure, one cup of edamame gives you around 18 grams of protein and eight grams of fibre in just 190 calories. What makes edamame special isn't just the numbers. It's what kind of fibres and what kind of protein and bioactive compounds that come inside them.” Fibre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on April 16, the surgeon highlights, “If you eat edamame, it's more than just a high protein, high-fibre powerhouse. Sure, one cup of edamame gives you around 18 grams of protein and eight grams of fibre in just 190 calories. What makes edamame special isn't just the numbers. It's what kind of fibres and what kind of protein and bioactive compounds that come inside them.” Fibre {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Rajan, edamame contains a diverse range of fibres rather than just one type. This includes slow-fermenting fibres and resistant starch, which break down in the distal part of the colon. During this fermentation process, they produce anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids that help support gut health.

The surgeon explains, “Edamame doesn't just have one type. It has a diversity of plant fibres, plural. It's got a mix of slow fermenting soluble fibres and resistant starch. These travel all the way to the lower part of your colon where they can be broken down to produce propionate and butyrate, short-chain fatty acids. And most fibres don't make it that deep.”

Protein

Dr Rajan highlights that edamame is a source of complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. Despite being plant-based, it delivers high-quality protein that supports muscle building and promotes satiety – while also offering the added goodness of fibre, making it a well-rounded nutritional choice.

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He notes, “Edamame is a complete protein, and it has all nine essential amino acids. Despite the outdated view that plant proteins aren't complete, the edamame plant proteins you get are still high quality for muscle building and inducing satiety. They just happen to come with fibre that animal proteins don't have.”

Polyphenols

What’s more, Dr Rajan adds that edamame also delivers an added boost of plant compounds known as isoflavones. These polyphenols help selectively nourish beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthier microbiome. In turn, this supports a stronger gut barrier and helps reduce inflammation.

He explains, “The bonus is that edamame contains plant compounds called isoflavones. These are polyphenols that selectively feed your good gut bacteria. Studies show that they can help to increase beneficial bacteria like Akkermansia, which can strengthen your gut barrier and reduce inflammation.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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