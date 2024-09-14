Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, with patients often facing significant challenges in regaining function and independence. The extent of disability depends on the location and severity of brain damage caused by the stroke. Unlock faster stroke recovery: Critical role of physiotherapy you didn’t know (Photo by Flint Rehab)

Untold Power of Physiotherapy

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vijay Battina, Center Head, Atharv Ability - Neurological Rehabilitation Center in Hyderabad, shared, “Holistic neuro-rehabilitation, including physiotherapy and customised multi-disciplinary rehabilitation approaches, plays a pivotal role in helping patients regain motor functions, reduce dependence on caregivers and enhance patients’ quality of life.”

Post-stroke neuro-rehabilitation and physiotherapy focus on a goal-oriented approach to drive better patient outcomes. Dr Vijay Battina explained, “Early mobilization, within 48 hours of stroke onset, has proved to significantly improve outcomes by encouraging neuroplasticity and preventing complications such as deep vein thrombosis, pneumonia, and pressure sores. Additionally, repetitive training on specific tasks and activities of daily living promotes functional recovery in stroke survivors. Advances in technology have enabled a multi-disciplinary approach for post-stroke rehabilitation. Robotic-assisted therapy, virtual reality, aquatic therapy, and functional electrical stimulation (FES) are some of the most recent advancements noted to accelerate post-stroke rehabilitation and complement physiotherapy.”

He elaborated, “Post-stroke rehabilitation, in addition to focusing on physical rehabilitation, also involves addressing the emotional and psychological challenges of patients and caregivers. Physiotherapy sessions often incorporate motivational strategies and goal setting to improve a patient's mental well-being and boost their confidence. As awareness of the importance of holistic neuro-rehabilitation and physiotherapy in stroke recovery increases, it is essential that caregivers, and healthcare professionals advocate for early and consistent rehabilitation efforts to ensure the best possible outcomes for stroke survivours.”

How Physiotherapy Can Get You Back on Track

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Vinaya Bhandari, Consultant - Neurology and Neuromuscular Specialist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, revealed, “A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is interrupted, leading to potential brain damage and life-altering consequences. There are two primary types: ischemic stroke, caused by a blockage in a blood vessel, and hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when a blood vessel ruptures. Recognizing the signs early is vital for minimising damage. When it comes to stroke, every second counts. Immediate medical intervention and/or neurovascular intervention can drastically reduce the impact of stroke.”

According to her, key symptoms of stroke include sudden onset of numbness/tingling or weakness, particularly on one side of the body, confusion, and abrupt issues with vision or balance, abrupt difficulty in swallowing and difficulty in speaking. Dr Vinaya Bhandari asserted, “Rehabilitation is an essential part of recovery, beginning as soon as the patient is stable. The goal of rehabilitation is to help survivors regain independence and improve their quality of life. This process is highly individualized, depending on the severity of the stroke and the areas of the brain affected. It typically involves a multidisciplinary approach, including physical therapy to restore movement and strength, occupational therapy to relearn daily activities and speech therapy to address communication difficulties.”

Highlighting that stroke recovery is a long journey, not a quick fix, Dr Vinaya Bhandari assured, “Early and consistent rehabilitation can bring about significant improvements, even when the recovery process seems daunting at first. The journey through rehabilitation can be challenging, but with determination and the right support, stroke survivors can make meaningful progress. The sooner rehabilitation begins, the better the chances of regaining lost abilities and improving overall outcomes. Understanding the symptoms of stroke, seeking immediate medical care and committing to a comprehensive rehabilitation program are key steps on the path to recovery, offering hope and a better quality of life for survivours.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.