Unusually high blood pressure readings at the doctor's clinic? Heart surgeon explains what is ‘white coat syndrome’

For many people, an annual health check-up is the only time their blood pressure gets measured. But that one reading may not tell the whole story. In fact, experts say your blood pressure is best measured when you're calm and relaxed – something that's easier said than done in a doctor's clinic or hospital, where anxiety alone can temporarily send the numbers soaring. So, how can you know your true baseline?

Read more to find out what is white coat syndrome!(Unsplash)

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Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares a simple at-home test to assess your risk of cardiovascular disease

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is explaining why checking your blood pressure regularly is far more reliable than relying on a single reading during your annual health check-up. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the heart surgeon breaks down the phenomenon of white coat syndrome and explains why blood pressure readings taken in a doctor's clinic may not always reflect your true baseline.

What is white coat syndrome?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, the blood pressure reading taken at a doctor’s office may not be entirely accurate and this can be due to a phenomenon called white coat syndrome. Some people may feel uncomfortable, anxious or stressed in clinical or hospital settings, which can trigger a temporary spike in blood pressure. This results in an elevated but inaccurate reading. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, the blood pressure reading taken at a doctor’s office may not be entirely accurate and this can be due to a phenomenon called white coat syndrome. Some people may feel uncomfortable, anxious or stressed in clinical or hospital settings, which can trigger a temporary spike in blood pressure. This results in an elevated but inaccurate reading. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The heart surgeon explains, “The blood pressure reading at your doctor's office may be misleading. Something called white coat syndrome. You're anxious. You're nervous. You're uptight even before the cuff goes up on your arm and then the number comes back unusually high.” The 2-2-7 method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heart surgeon explains, “The blood pressure reading at your doctor's office may be misleading. Something called white coat syndrome. You're anxious. You're nervous. You're uptight even before the cuff goes up on your arm and then the number comes back unusually high.” The 2-2-7 method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead of relying on one reading taken annually during health check ups, Dr London recommends measuring your blood pressure regularly for a more accurate average. He suggests using the 2-2-7 method, which involves taking your blood pressure readings twice a day, for a period of seven days and then calculating an average. This provides a more accurate baseline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of relying on one reading taken annually during health check ups, Dr London recommends measuring your blood pressure regularly for a more accurate average. He suggests using the 2-2-7 method, which involves taking your blood pressure readings twice a day, for a period of seven days and then calculating an average. This provides a more accurate baseline. {{/usCountry}}

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He notes, “You don't want to bet your health care decisions on one single number. There's a better way: the 2-2-7 method. You get a home arm blood pressure cuff. You measure your blood pressure two times on two separate occasions during the day, morning and evening, for seven days. You keep a log and average those numbers. That is a more accurate baseline. That's what your doctor needs to know.”

Why is this important?

The heart surgeon points out that nearly half of the American population lives with hypertension, and many are unaware they have it. Despite how common the condition is, he emphasises that high blood pressure remains the single most modifiable risk factor for heart disease. That's why regularly monitoring your blood pressure and knowing your numbers can play a crucial role in protecting your long-term heart health.

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Dr Longon highlights, “50 percent of Americans have high blood pressure and many are not even aware. And it's the single most modifiable cardiovascular risk factor we have. And remember, you can't fix it if you don't measure it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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