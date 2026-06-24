Cancer researcher from University of Cambridge shares 8 common food preservatives linked to heart disease, hypertension

In the post, the cancer researcher highlighted a recent analysis from the French NutriNet-Santé cohort, which followed over 100,000 adults and found that higher exposure to certain food additives and preservatives was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and hypertension. The study was published on May 20, 2026.

Underlining the importance of eliminating foods that may increase your chances of having a heart-related ailment, Ana Canadas , a PhD student at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Pathology, took to Instagram on June 21 to highlight 8 common food additives linked with heart disease.

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Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease, and lifestyle choices – especially what you eat – play a major role in reducing the risk.

According to the research, these are the eight preservatives associated with heart disease:

potassium sorbate (E202)

potassium metabisulphite (E224)

sodium nitrite (E250)

ascorbic acid (E300)

sodium ascorbate (E301)

sodium erythorbate (E316)

citric acid (E330)

extracts of rosemary (E392) She shared that the researchers observed that participants with the highest exposures to these eight preservatives had:

29% higher risk of hypertension

16% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and angina Why is this alarming? According to the cancer researcher, food preservatives are used in hundreds of thousands of industrially processed foods to extend shelf life and maintain product quality. In this study from the NutriNet-Santé, all participants were exposed to preservatives, and the results were quite clear.

Fueled by ongoing increases in high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and other major risk factors, heart disease continues to kill more people than any other cause, according to the American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update. This study, though it requires further research, underscores the importance of knowing what we put into our bodies. Additionally, including whole foods and avoiding ultra-processed foods can significantly reduce the risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.