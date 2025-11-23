Vascular surgeon warns against ignoring persistent foot pain; shares 1 simple hack to ease discomfort, boost blood flow

If you often find yourself dealing with persistent foot pain, it’s worth paying attention - those nagging aches aren’t something to brush aside. Left unchecked, they can snowball into more serious complications, but simple daily exercises can go a long way in improving blood flow, strengthening foot muscles, and keeping discomfort at bay. If you get persistent foot pain, try out this simple exercise recommended by Dr Kapadia!(Unsplash)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist with 18 years of experience, has shared a simple technique to ease foot pain and keep your foot muscles healthy.

In an Instagram video posted on November 20, he underscores the importance of tackling foot pain early on, warning that neglecting it can lead to more serious issues over time.

What happens when you ignore foot pain?

Dr Kapadia warns that overlooking small aches in your feet can actually lead to more serious complications in the future. He stresses, “If you ignore the care of your feet, small amounts of fatigue can later become the reason for pain, swelling, and various chronic problems.”

Simple trick to eliminate foot pain

The vascular surgeon demonstrates a simple exercise that helps keep foot muscles healthy by boosting blood flow and easing pain - all you need is a small ball, and you can do it right at home.

Dr Kapadia elaborates, “For this, you need to take a small ball that you can place under your foot and roll your foot over it like this. Slowly, roll the ball backward and forward, and then side to side. Keep the pressure such that you feel a little tension, but not pain. This stretches and relaxes your foot muscles, and blood flow also improves.”

He recommends doing this exercise for just two to three minutes each day, noting that even this small routine can leave your feet feeling lighter, more relaxed, and far less prone to pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.