Vegetables to avoid in monsoon: Nutritionists share tips

Monsoon is here. It is the time when we get relief from the scorching heat of the sun with raindrops and a pleasant weather. However, this is also the time when bacteria and fungus breed more owing to the humidity in the air. Dr. Sowmya Bharani, Lead Nutrition Expert, Lil Goodness, in an interview with HT Lifestyle said, “The moisture content of the air increases during monsoons. This makes people susceptible to infections. The heat itself may give rise to a number of illnesses, especially those linked to the stomach and digestion. Metabolism also becomes slow for many people resulting in bloating, gas, indigestion, acidity etc.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Bharani further added that the vegetables that should be consumed during monsoon are gourds, radish, cucumbers, garlic, tomatoes, ladies finger etc. However, there are a range of vegetables that should be avoided during monsoon in order to steer clear of infections and illnesses. Deepti Khatuja, Head – Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon further noted down the vegetables that should be avoided during monsoon:

ALSO READ: Monsoon alert: Nutritionists suggest gut-friendly immunity-boosting snacks

Green leafy vegetables: Rainfall affects the crop growth and incidence of pests and diseases. The dampness and dirt in green leafy vegetables make them more prone for getting contaminated. Say no to vegetables like spinach, cabbage instead you can go for bitter gourd ,ghiya ,tori .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eggplant: The purple bulb of eggplant is made up of a class of chemicals called alkaloids. These crops produce this poisonous compound as a defense against insects and other pests. It is advisable to minimise the intake of eggplant or baingan during the rainy seasons when pest infestation is at its worst. Allergic reactions to alkaloids can cause hives, scratchy skin, nausea, and skin rashes.

Other than vegetables, there are also a range of food items that should be avoided during monsoon; they are:

Fried food: The extremely humid monsoon weather slows down our digestive function. Despite how delicious pakodas, samosas, and kachodi may seem, they may lead to gastric issues like bloating and stomach distress. A diet high in salt also makes us retain water. Avoid street foods such as golgappas because the season brings many bugs and bacteria that might lead to serious sickness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fizzy drinks: Our bodies lose minerals when we drink carbonated beverages, which in turn causes enzyme function to decline. With a digestive system that is already compromised, this is particularly undesirable.

Meat and seafoods: In order to avoid waterborne diseases and food poisoning, it is best to refrain from consuming meat and seafoods during monsoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON