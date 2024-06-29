Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz addresses Heteroparental superfecundation: What is this rare phenomenon?

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virkare currently making headlines after the release of the trailer of their upcoming film Bad Newz. The trailer starts with a confused Tripti after she discovers that she is pregnant. She needs clarification about who is the father of the child. Soon, the ball starts rolling and Tripti ends up doing a paternity test to understand the birth father of the child. It turns out that both Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are the fathers. When this leads to further confusion, the doctor clarifies that it is a rare case of Heteroparental superfecundation. Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, addresses the rare phenomenon of Heteroparental superdefuncation.(Instagram)

The trailer highlights the rare phenomenon of a child being born with two fathers. After the trailer's release, the term Heteroparental superfecundation has peaked the netizens' interest.

What is Heteroparental superfecundation?

This is the rare process in which two ovas from the same menstrual cycle get fertilised by different mating actions. Due to separate sexual intercourse with two different partners, the ovas get fertilised by different sperms, leading to the birth of twins who do not share the father - instead, have different fathers. This phenomenon is extremely rare and is an interesting biological process.

How rare is Heteroparental superfecundation?

This is an extremely rare process. Till date, only 19 cases of Heteroparental superfecundation have been reported so far. However, this process is more common in cows. Cows are not monogamous like human beings, and Heteroparental superfecundation takes place for them more naturally and frequently.

In human beings, when two episodes of sexual intercourse with two separate partners take place, with very little time gap between them, Heteroparental superfecundation is possible. The term superfecundation is derived from the word - fecund. This refers to the ability to produce offspring.

On the other hand, Homoparental superfecundation is the process of fertilising two ovas by the same sperm, leading to fraternal twins. In the case of Heteroparental superfecundation, the twins are half-siblings who share the mother but not the father.

How Heteroparental superfecundation happens?

Sperm cells can live inside a female body for five days. Once the ovulation happens, the egg stays viable for about two days before it begins to disintegrate. After the first episode of fertilisation of the ova, superfecundation is possible within a few hours or days. However, after the female is impregnated while previously ovulating, if an ovum is released, there is a chance of a second pregnancy. This process is also referred to as superfetation.

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, addresses this rare phenomenon. The comedy drama features Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in leading roles. The film is set to release on July 19.