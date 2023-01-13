Virtual Autism: Can too much screen time make your child autistic? Expert take

It can't be scarier than this. Even as parents have been grappling with the challenge of cutting down sceentime for their children, it has emerged that addiction of watching screen among kids could lead to autism. The silver lining however is that the condition could be reversed or avoided by limiting the screen time. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that is known for causing social, communication and behavioural challenges in children; it affects each individual differently. Early childhood is a crucial time for brain development and it's the time when toddlers learn by watching others, exploring things around them and through free play. It is thus important for parents at this stage to spend a lot of time with babies for maximum development. (Also read: Early intervention effective in treating neurodevelopmental disorders: Study)

Less parent-child play time and letting a baby watch a lot of television are linked to increased signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) later in childhood. According to recent clinical case studies, many young children who spend too much time in front of a screen including a TV, video game console, iPad, or computer may have symptoms associated with autism. Dr. Marius Zamfir, a clinical psychologist from Romania, invented the phrase "Virtual Autism."

How screen diminishes a child's cognitive, social abilities

"Spending too much time in a virtual world deprives a young child's growing brain of important stimulation. Speech stuttering may result from this. Additionally, cognitive capacities may be impacted, which might result in mental problems. Similar to how neurotypical children may be impacted, these problems might impair a child's capacity to navigate social relationships," says Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune.

Children nowadays have more constant access to electronic media than those in previous generations. Few studies indicate that increased screen time is associated with melanopsin-communicating neurons and decreased gamma-aminobutyric acid neurotransmitter, which leads to abnormal behaviour, decreased mental and linguistic development, and other problems.

Experts caution parents about the dangers of exposing young children to four or more hours of screen use every day. A growing brain may have issues if it is exposed to screens frequently at a young age.

"With too much exposure to screens, even the light-dark cycles that support the brain's production of melatonin and dopamine and improve a child's knowledge of their relationship to self and others can be disrupted," adds the expert.

Ill effects of too much screen time

"When separated from the world they have spent so much time engrossed in, these factors might cause youngsters to develop screen withdrawal. They may struggle to get a good night's sleep, engage with people, and they may even experience depression and even rage. Their relationships may be further harmed by the aggressiveness that may result from this, and their self-esteem may be low," says Dr Vrushali.

A trend to worry about

"It might be challenging to evaluate virtual autism, but it is important to go a bit further. For the development of a child's brain and the mental health of the entire family, it is crucial to determine if a child's autistic symptoms are caused by autism spectrum disorder or Virtual Autism. Autism diagnoses are increasing dramatically in India, which is a trend that has parents, schools, and healthcare professionals perplexed and alarmed," says the expert.

How can virtual autism be avoided?

It's crucial to respect a child's basic developmental needs. Children must learn to communicate, empathise, and acquire critical social skills. They require face-to-face contact with kind individuals and constant sensory stimulation.

"Parents must continue to engage in high-touch, high-talk interactions every day while they are awake. Screen time alone shouldn't be used by infants and young children. Screen time for pre-schoolers shouldn't exceed an hour every day. Children should participate in additional activities that are essential for their growth and health. Young children should not be exposed to screens for the sake of their health and good brain development," says Dr Vrushali.

"A child's excessive screen time isn't necessarily the result of poor or careless parenting. Furthermore, it does not imply that parents don't love their children or that there is nothing that can be done to correct the harm if a child has Virtual Autism as a result of parents' excessive use of electronic screen media," adds the expert.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are becoming more common, however several research indicate that this is being overdiagnosed. Compared to past generations, kids nowadays often have more access to electronic media. According to some research, increased screen time is linked to melanopsin-expressing neurons and a decline in the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which leads in abnormal behaviour, slowed cognitive and language development, and other problems.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter