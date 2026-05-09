Want a healthier heart? Cardiologist reveals exact daily routine from 7 am to 9 pm to lower disease risk
Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shared a simple daily routine from morning to night that can support heart health, improve sleep and boost overall well-being.
From the moment you wake up to the time you go to bed, your daily habits play a major role in keeping your heart healthy. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Longevity Medicine Physician and Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, shares in his May 9 Instagram post an easy-to-follow routine from 7am to 9pm, revealing the small lifestyle changes that can improve cardiovascular health, boost energy and reduce the risk of heart disease. (Also read: ‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing )
After 20+ years in cardiology, I can tell you this: Your heart does not love the modern workday,” Sanjay Bhojraj said.
He explained how sitting for hours, relying on caffeine, eating protein as an afterthought, and checking emails late at night can negatively impact sleep, blood pressure, glucose levels, and stress hormones. According to him, building a heart-healthy day is not about perfection but about creating consistent habits that support the body.
Morning routine for heart health
Sanjay Bhojraj advised starting the day with natural sunlight before scrolling through the phone. “Get daylight in your eyes before your phone gets in your brain,” he said.
He recommended stepping outside for a few minutes in the morning and eating a protein-rich breakfast before reaching for coffee. Foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support the nervous system.
“I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
“I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
Why walking after lunch matters{{/usCountry}}
Why walking after lunch matters{{/usCountry}}
The cardiologist stressed that even a short walk after lunch can have major benefits for heart health and glucose control.{{/usCountry}}
The cardiologist stressed that even a short walk after lunch can have major benefits for heart health and glucose control.{{/usCountry}}
“Even 10 minutes matters,” he said. “This is one of the most underrated habits for glucose control, circulation, and getting out of the desk-chair coma that corporate offices have somehow convinced us is normal.”
He also recommended building lunch around protein, fibre-rich foods, vegetables, and healthy fats for sustained energy and better cardiovascular health.
Evening habits that support the heart
For the evening, Dr Bhojraj encouraged gentle movement instead of intense workouts. Activities like weight training, yoga or even playing with children can help the body stay active without overstressing it. “Then eat a real dinner, lower the lights, and stop letting your phone yell at your brain right before bed,” he said.
Highlighting the importance of proper rest, he added, “Sleep is not a soft wellness suggestion–it is cardiovascular medicine.” According to the cardiologist, protecting heart health comes down to repeatedly giving the body healthy signals every day. “We move. We eat enough protein. We get light. We manage glucose. We recover,” he concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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