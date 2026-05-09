Want a healthier heart? Cardiologist reveals exact daily routine from 7 am to 9 pm to lower disease risk

From the moment you wake up to the time you go to bed, your daily habits play a major role in keeping your heart healthy. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Longevity Medicine Physician and Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, shares in his May 9 Instagram post an easy-to-follow routine from 7am to 9pm, revealing the small lifestyle changes that can improve cardiovascular health, boost energy and reduce the risk of heart disease. (Also read: ‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing )

A healthy lifestyle is important for maintaining heart health. (Pexel)

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After 20+ years in cardiology, I can tell you this: Your heart does not love the modern workday,” Sanjay Bhojraj said.

He explained how sitting for hours, relying on caffeine, eating protein as an afterthought, and checking emails late at night can negatively impact sleep, blood pressure, glucose levels, and stress hormones. According to him, building a heart-healthy day is not about perfection but about creating consistent habits that support the body.

Morning routine for heart health

Sanjay Bhojraj advised starting the day with natural sunlight before scrolling through the phone. “Get daylight in your eyes before your phone gets in your brain,” he said.

He recommended stepping outside for a few minutes in the morning and eating a protein-rich breakfast before reaching for coffee. Foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support the nervous system.

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{{^usCountry}} “I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why walking after lunch matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why walking after lunch matters {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist stressed that even a short walk after lunch can have major benefits for heart health and glucose control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist stressed that even a short walk after lunch can have major benefits for heart health and glucose control. {{/usCountry}}

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“Even 10 minutes matters,” he said. “This is one of the most underrated habits for glucose control, circulation, and getting out of the desk-chair coma that corporate offices have somehow convinced us is normal.”

He also recommended building lunch around protein, fibre-rich foods, vegetables, and healthy fats for sustained energy and better cardiovascular health.

Evening habits that support the heart

For the evening, Dr Bhojraj encouraged gentle movement instead of intense workouts. Activities like weight training, yoga or even playing with children can help the body stay active without overstressing it. “Then eat a real dinner, lower the lights, and stop letting your phone yell at your brain right before bed,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of proper rest, he added, “Sleep is not a soft wellness suggestion–it is cardiovascular medicine.” According to the cardiologist, protecting heart health comes down to repeatedly giving the body healthy signals every day. “We move. We eat enough protein. We get light. We manage glucose. We recover,” he concluded.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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