Want glowing, resilient skin? Dermatologist Dr Sandeep Arora says don't depend on Vitamin C alone

For years, Vitamin C has been considered the gold standard antioxidant in dermatology, thanks to its ability to brighten the skin, support collagen production and protect against environmental damage. However, advances in skin science are shifting the focus from relying on a single ingredient to combining multiple antioxidants and barrier-repair ingredients for more comprehensive skin protection. (Also read: Who should take GLP-1 for weight loss? Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra explains benefits, side effects and precautions )

Is Vitamin C enough for healthy skin?

Dr Sandeep Arora encourages a shift from single antioxidant reliance to combination-based skincare. (Pexels)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Arora, Senior Consultant - Dermatology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, explained why modern skincare is moving towards combination-based formulations that not only protect the skin from environmental damage but also strengthen its natural barrier.

“Every day, the skin is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, pollution, stress, smoking and poor lifestyle habits. These factors generate free radicals that cause oxidative stress, accelerating skin ageing, pigmentation, inflammation and collagen breakdown. Antioxidants help neutralise these harmful molecules and strengthen the skin’s natural defence system,” said Dr Arora.

He added, “Additionally, the skin follows its own circadian rhythm, with protective functions being more active during the day and repair and regeneration processes peaking at night.”

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Dr Arora highlights benefits of modern combination-based skincare.

The new generation of antioxidants

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Arora, skincare is evolving beyond Vitamin C alone, with newer ingredients offering complementary benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Arora, skincare is evolving beyond Vitamin C alone, with newer ingredients offering complementary benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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“Among the newer antioxidants gaining attention is Gallic Acid, a plant-derived compound that neutralises free radicals while helping reduce irritation and improve skin brightness,” he said.

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He further explained, “When paired with Vitamin E, which reinforces the skin’s antioxidant defence without causing irritation, studies have shown up to twice the antioxidant efficacy compared to Vitamin C alone, demonstrating the benefits of combination-based formulations.”

Dr Arora also highlighted the growing popularity of niacinamide. “Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) has become a dermatology favourite because of its multiple benefits. It helps minimise the appearance of pores, improves skin radiance, strengthens the skin barrier and reduces inflammation, making it suitable for a wide range of skin types,” he said.

Dr. Arora highlights that antioxidants alone are insufficient for healthy skin.

Beyond antioxidants: Repairing the skin barrier

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Dr Arora emphasised that antioxidants alone are not enough to maintain healthy skin. “Triple Hyaluronic Acid delivers hydration at different levels of the skin, improving moisture retention and skin elasticity,” he said.

He added, “Pro-Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) enhances hydration and supports skin repair, while Centella Asiatica (CICA) helps calm redness and soothe irritated skin. Bifida Ferment, a probiotic-derived ingredient, further strengthens the skin barrier and improves recovery from environmental stress.”

The future of skincare

Looking ahead, Dr Arora believes skincare routines will increasingly focus on combining scientifically backed ingredients rather than depending on a single antioxidant.

“The future of skincare is not about replacing Vitamin C but about combining scientifically proven ingredients that work through different pathways. Antioxidants, hydration and barrier-supporting ingredients together offer a more holistic approach to maintaining healthy skin,” he said.

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However, he stressed that skincare products alone cannot replace healthy habits. “They should complement, not replace, daily sunscreen, a healthy lifestyle and professional dermatological care. As research continues to evolve, combination-based skincare is paving the way for healthier, stronger and more resilient skin,” he concluded.

About Dr Sandeep Arora

Dr Sandeep Arora is a Senior Consultant Dermatologist with over 25 years of experience in dermatology. He previously served in the Indian Air Force and is currently in clinical practice. An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, he has also served as Professor and Head of the Department at three postgraduate dermatology centres in Delhi and Bengaluru. His areas of practice include the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis and vitiligo, as well as aesthetic dermatology, laser treatments and dermatologic surgical procedures.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.