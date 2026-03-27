Want luscious locks? Experts explain the benefits of ancient beauty secret moringa oil for hair growth in 2026

Hair care can feel complicated, but sometimes it's as simple as going back to the roots, quite literally! Moringa oil is one of the products which bridge ancient wisdom and modern hair struggles to fight hair thinning caused by urban stress and lack of shine. Moringa oil comes from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree, also known as the "miracle tree." It is packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, and E, as well as zinc, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, especially oleic acid, that benefit your scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote hair growth.
What is the moringa (drumstick) tree?
Moringa, also known as the Drumstick tree, is a plant rich in essential nutrients. It contains vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, and iron, offering significant health benefits. Moringa adds valuable nutrients to your diet and has antioxidant properties that help fight oxidative stress, ageing, and chronic diseases. For centuries, people have used moringa in traditional medicine. Moringa leaves can also strengthen your hair, reduce split ends, and prevent breakage. Additionally, using moringa leaf oil can help with dry scalp and dandruff.
Does moringa oil boost hair growth?
Moringa oil may not make your hair grow faster, but it can help keep your scalp healthy and support overall hair health. This oil contains important nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, and E, which are good for hair. “It also contains amino acids and antioxidants that can help improve blood flow to the scalp and strengthen hair strands,” Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda tells Health Shots. By nourishing hair follicles, moringa oil can help improve hair growth over time.
How long should you leave moringa oil in your hair?
For the best results, leave moringa oil in your hair for 30 minutes to overnight. If you use it before shampooing, 30 minutes to 1 hour is enough. If you want a deeper treatment, apply it before bed and wash it out in the morning for extra nourishment for your hair and scalp, suggests Jangda.
How to use moringa to regrow hair?
Using moringa oil to help your hair grow is easy:
Pre-treatment: Put the product directly on your scalp and hair. Gently massage it to improve blood flow.
Leave-in treatment: “Let it sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight for better nourishment, says Dimple Jangda.
Rinse: Wash your hair with your regular shampoo, then rinse out the conditioner.
For the best results, add it to your weekly hair care routine.
What are the benefits of moringa oil for hair?
Is moringa oil good for hair? If you are thinking about using it, here are the benefits of moringa oil for your hair.
Has important nutrients: Moringa, also known as Drumstick oil, is rich in vitamins, minerals, and iron that help keep your hair healthy. It nourishes your hair roots and strengthens your strands.
Keeps your hair moisturised: This oil is light and non-greasy. It helps keep your hair hydrated and nourished. Use this oil regularly to reduce hair dryness and frizz.
Nourishes the scalp: This oil helps moisturise it, promoting healthier skin. It can soothe dryness and reduce dandruff.
Make hair stronger: Drumstick oils are full of antioxidants that strengthen your hair. They can help prevent breakage and split ends and improve your hair's texture.
Encourages hair growth: This oil is rich in essential nutrients that support hair growth by improving scalp health and strength. Regular use of oil can make your hair thicker and longer.
Lowers hair loss: Moringa oil reduces hair fall due to its nourishing properties. It strengthens the hair and promotes a healthy scalp.
It protects against environmental damage: This oil shields your hair from pollutants and UV rays.
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Can I leave moringa oil in my hair overnight?
Using moringa oil overnight can offer significant benefits.
Deep conditioning: The oil soaks into your hair and scalp overnight, giving them deep moisture.
Reduced frizz: “Using overnight applications can help reduce frizz, giving you smoother hair by morning,” says Dr Karuna Malhotra, an aesthetic physician and cosmetologist, as told to Health Shots.
Enhanced growth: Using it every night can help your hair grow stronger and healthier over time.
Is moringa oil safe for hair?
Moringa oil is safe for most people when applied to the hair. However, some possible side effects include:
Allergic reactions: If you are allergic to moringa or similar plants, do a patch test before using the product fully.
Oily residue: Using too much oil can make your hair look greasy, depending on your hair type.
If you notice any irritation or other adverse effects, stop using the product and consult a dermatologist.
Can moringa oil treat dandruff?
Moringa oil can help people who have dandruff.
Scalp health: Its antibacterial and antifungal qualities help keep your scalp clean and healthy.
Moisture: “The oil helps reduce dryness, which is a common cause of dandruff,” says the aesthetic physician.
Soothing: It helps reduce irritation and swelling, giving relief from itchy scalps.
Does moringa change hair colour?
Moringa oil does not change hair colour. Its conditioning properties can make your hair look shinier and healthier. Some people say that the nutrients in the oil make their hair appear more vibrant, but results may vary based on hair type and condition, according to the expert.
How to pick the right moringa oil?
Choosing the right moringa oil is important for maximising its benefits. Keep these points in mind before you make your final purchase.
Choose oil that is cold-pressed. This method usually produces higher-quality oil than that made with heat or chemicals.
Choose certified organic oil. This type of oil is made without harmful chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms.
The best moringa oil is light yellow to golden in colour. Avoid dark oils that have a bad smell.
Choose an oil brand that clearly explains where its ingredients come from and how it is made.
Choose oil that is packaged in dark glass bottles or opaque containers. This helps protect the oil from light.
Read the product label carefully. Make sure it is 100% pure, with no additives, fillers, or preservatives.
Check online reviews and recommendations to better understand the product.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More