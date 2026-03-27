Want luscious locks? Experts explain the benefits of ancient beauty secret moringa oil for hair growth in 2026

Hair care can feel complicated, but sometimes it's as simple as going back to the roots, quite literally! Moringa oil is one of the products which bridge ancient wisdom and modern hair struggles to fight hair thinning caused by urban stress and lack of shine. Moringa oil comes from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree, also known as the "miracle tree." It is packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, and E, as well as zinc, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, especially oleic acid, that benefit your scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote hair growth. Can moringa oil regrow hair? (Adobe Stock)

What is the moringa (drumstick) tree? Moringa, also known as the Drumstick tree, is a plant rich in essential nutrients. It contains vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, and iron, offering significant health benefits. Moringa adds valuable nutrients to your diet and has antioxidant properties that help fight oxidative stress, ageing, and chronic diseases. For centuries, people have used moringa in traditional medicine. Moringa leaves can also strengthen your hair, reduce split ends, and prevent breakage. Additionally, using moringa leaf oil can help with dry scalp and dandruff.

Does moringa oil boost hair growth? Moringa oil may not make your hair grow faster, but it can help keep your scalp healthy and support overall hair health. This oil contains important nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, and E, which are good for hair. “It also contains amino acids and antioxidants that can help improve blood flow to the scalp and strengthen hair strands,” Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda tells Health Shots. By nourishing hair follicles, moringa oil can help improve hair growth over time.

How long should you leave moringa oil in your hair? For the best results, leave moringa oil in your hair for 30 minutes to overnight. If you use it before shampooing, 30 minutes to 1 hour is enough. If you want a deeper treatment, apply it before bed and wash it out in the morning for extra nourishment for your hair and scalp, suggests Jangda.

How to use moringa to regrow hair? Using moringa oil to help your hair grow is easy:

Pre-treatment: Put the product directly on your scalp and hair. Gently massage it to improve blood flow. Leave-in treatment: “Let it sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight for better nourishment, says Dimple Jangda. Rinse: Wash your hair with your regular shampoo, then rinse out the conditioner. For the best results, add it to your weekly hair care routine.

What are the benefits of moringa oil for hair? Is moringa oil good for hair? If you are thinking about using it, here are the benefits of moringa oil for your hair.