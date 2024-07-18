In the high mountains of the Himalayas, where the air is thin and the wind carries whispers to the snow-capped peaks, there lies a mysterious treasure: Shilajit. Unlike your typical precious stone or shimmering gold, Shilajit is a sticky, tar-like substance, a dark resin that has been forming over centuries in the heart of the mountains.



In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, has long valued Shilajit for its health benefits. Research shows that Shilajit could enhance the immune system by aiding in nutrient absorption and boosting antioxidant levels. This could lead to improved defence against infections and diseases.” Want to boost your immunity, strength and stamina? Try Shilajit, Ayurvedic elixir and ancient Himalayan treasure (Photo by Vita.Diet)

He added, “It also suggests that Shilajit has anti-inflammatory benefits, contributing to overall health and wellness. Have you ever thought about how the valuable treasure from the ancient mountains of the Himalayas finds its way to us, boosting our immunity as it makes the journey?”

A Gift from the Mountains: The Formation of Shilajit

Dr Govind revealed, “Himalayan Shilajit, sourced from the Himalayas at 18,000 ft., is a fossil formed from the natural decomposition of plants and animals. After countless years of being pressed by rocks, this organic matter changes into a valuable substance filled with fulvic acid, humic acid, and more than 80 beneficial minerals. It is harvested in the summer when it seeps out from crevices in the rocks. Then it emerges from the rocks during summer, requiring purification in GMP-certified facilities, known as Shodhana process in Ayurveda, to remove physical and chemical impurities.”

He explained, “The Shodhana process involves boiling Triphala, a blend of Haritaki, Vibhitaki, and Amla fruits, with water to create a decoction. Raw Shilajit is dissolved in this mixture and filtered through a 400# muslin cloth to remove impurities. Further, Triphala decoction is infused with dissolved Shilajit which is heated at 60 degrees Celsius and stirred for hours to neutralise any impurities. The solution is then heated until evaporation eliminates water, resulting in a purified, black, sticky mass. As the last step, purified Shilajit undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its quality and potency. Then it is packed and dispatched, with each batch accompanied by an NABL lab-tested report. The Shilajit is then quarantined, cooled, and presented in various formats like resins, capsules, gummies, powder and tablets, promoting vitality and longevity.”

The Ayurvedic Treasure: Benefits of Shilajit

Dr Govind said, “Imagine having the energy and endurance to play your favourite sport without getting tired too quickly. Or consider being able to fight off a cold faster so you can get back to your normal routine sooner. These are the kinds of everyday situations where having good strength, stamina, and immunity makes a difference. Using Shilajit in our daily routines isn't just about taking a supplement; it's about feeling stronger and healthier every day. Whether it's having the energy to finish a tough workout or the strength to fight off a cold, Shilajit helps us feel our best. It's nature's gift, supporting us to enhance our everyday lives.”



The Ayurvedic teaching regards Shilajit as an adaptogen, which is responsible for the management of the body's responses to stress and the maintenance of balance. Sushruta Samhita, an ancient Ayurvedic text, admires Shilajit's powers of rejuvenation, better bowel movements and energy boosting.



1. Strengthen immunity: It helps strengthen the body's immune system by boosting the function of white blood cells, which play a key role in battling infections.

2. Increase Strength and Stamina:. Be it the demand of a busy work schedule, managing household chores, or simply keeping up the energy levels required for social engagements, Shilajit can lend a helping hand. Shilajit's essential minerals can oxygenate the human body and supply each part with oxygen, increasing stamina and vigour. So, while you can do the daily tasks with enthusiasm and stamina, you experience reduced fatigue and improved overall performance in your day-to-day activities. Therefore, whether managing many responsibilities or simply maintaining energy throughout the day, incorporating Shilajit into your routine could be a helpful partner in managing life's challenges with more grace and resilience.

3. Energy Enhancement: Shilajit is said to improve energy levels and combat fatigue. This effect is attributed to its potential to support mitochondrial function, the powerhouses within cells that produce energy.

4. Anti-inflammatory Potential: Shilajit's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce inflammation and manage conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and chronic pain. It contains fulvic acid and other bioactive compounds that inhibit inflammatory mediators, potentially improving symptoms and enhancing overall health. This makes shilajit a promising natural supplement for inflammation-related issues.

Dr Govind asserted, “Incorporating Shilajit into your Ayurvedic practices enhances overall strength, stamina, and immunity, making everyday challenges feel more manageable. From powering through demanding tasks to staying resilient during daily stresses, Shilajit boosts your vitality, keeping you energised and focused throughout the day.”

He concluded, “To get the most out of Shilajit and ensure a positive experience, it's important to follow some simple guidelines. Begin with a small dose and gradually increase it as your body adjusts. This helps prevent any discomfort. Taking Shilajit on an empty stomach is recommended, as it aids in its absorption. It is particularly suitable for individuals looking to boost their immunity, increase stamina, or improve energy levels. Additionally, those interested in natural supplements to support their fitness goals or combat fatigue may find Shilajit beneficial.”