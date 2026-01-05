Want to lose belly fat? Cult Fit founder suggests 4 hacks to make it realistic

Among the many New Year's resolutions, one goal that sets people up for frustration is losing belly fat. That region of fat is particularly challenging to lose, leaving many feeling demotivated. However, the journey of belly fat loss is often misunderstood and can be successfully achieved if you are mindful enough to understand a few basic ground rules. Belly fat may look stubborn but with a few hacks you can lose it effectively. (Shutterstock)

Rishabh Telang, fitness expert and Cult Fit founder, took to Instagram on January 4 to share his insights on how one can realistically lose belly fat.

But first, before revealing the strategies to tackle belly fat, Rishabh dispelled a common misconception. Addressing the problem, he gave a reality check that belly fat loss can be achieved only when there is overall fat loss. There is no way to spot-reduce fat from any specific part of the body.

1. Move your body consistently

Physical movement is the very foundation of any fat loss journey. The fitness coach highlighted that one should choose an activity they can stay consistent with.He recommended, “I am going to recommend a combination of weight training and cardio, but it is more important to find out what you love to do because any movement beats no movement.”

2. Eat smart

The second recommendation from the coach is a no-brainer when it comes to fitness and overall well-being. He urged to eat smart, lean protein in every meal while stacking up on veggies, fruits, along with other essentials like nuts and seeds. One of the insights that he spotlighted, which stands true for portion control, is to eat until you are somewhat full and not stuffed.

3. Eat slowly

The third belly fat hack is ‘elite level’, as Rishabh called it. The pace at which you eat is just as important as what you eat. Sharing the benefits of eating slowly and chewing food properly, he added, “This teaches your body how to listen to your biological hunger cues.” This hack is very impactful for your fat loss goal, as per the coach.

4. Be your scientist

The final step, and this is Rishabh's personal favourite, focuses on self-awareness and adaptability, making the belly fat loss journey more achievable and flexible.

He elaborated how this concept is going to work, “If you don't see a change in a couple of weeks, try reducing 10 to 15 per cent or increasing your daily activity by and see what happens.”

He also shed light on the possible trial and error, but setbacks are part of the entire process and this way you get a better understanding of how your body works, setting you up for long-term success.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.