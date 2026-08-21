Want to lose fat and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 4 simple things to focus on for better body composition

If your goal is to lose fat, build muscle and improve your overall body composition, consistency matters more than chasing complicated fitness hacks. Fitness coach Kevin Heintz shared in his August 19 post on X a straightforward checklist centred around nutrition, resistance training, sleep and daily movement.

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“These are the two most important numbers when it comes to fat loss, so only focus on these to start,” Kevin says, highlighting a 500–750 calorie deficit and 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight as key starting points. (Also read: Burn 300 calories in 25 minutes? Fitness coach shares full-body workout to lose weight, reduce fat and get you toned )

He recommends creating a calorie deficit either by tracking food intake or following a structured meal plan. Rather than obsessing over food quality from the beginning, Heintz suggests making the process simple and sustainable, with the initial focus on consistently meeting calorie and protein targets.

Prioritise resistance training

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kevin, resistance training is essential for improving body composition, particularly when the goal is to lose fat while building or maintaining muscle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kevin, resistance training is essential for improving body composition, particularly when the goal is to lose fat while building or maintaining muscle. {{/usCountry}}

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“Initially focus on executing each lift with good form and showing up consistently. Once you’re comfortable with that, you need to start applying progressive overload, which is the stimulus your body needs to build muscle,” he says.

Progressive overload involves gradually increasing the weight or number of repetitions over time. He recommends beginners start with an upper/lower or full-body workout split and track their lifts to monitor progress.

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Get at least 7 hours of sleep

Sleep is another important part of the process. Kevin recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep, noting that while progress is possible with less, it becomes considerably harder.

His suggestions for better sleep include avoiding going to bed overly full, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, and limiting screen exposure during the final hour before bed. He also mentions magnesium and L-theanine supplements as options.

Move more throughout the day

You don’t necessarily need to hit 10,000 steps every day, but increasing overall activity can help support fat loss and improve how you feel. “It doesn’t have to be 10k steps, but you do need to move more throughout the day,” Kevin says.

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He suggests simple ways to increase movement, including taking 30-minute walks in the morning and evening, using a walking pad while working or incorporating Zone 2 cardio on rest days.

Keep the basics consistent

While there are plenty of additional strategies people can add to a fitness routine, Kevin believes the fundamentals account for most of the results. “There are hundreds of little things you can add to this list like no alcohol, supplements like creatine, water intake, etc. But the above is responsible for 90% of the results you’re looking for.”

His broader message is to focus on consistency rather than trying to perfect every aspect of fitness at once. “Commitment for the next 12 months to consistency and I promise you will come out on the other side completely unrecognizable,” he says.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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