Want to make your fitness journey easier? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 4 habit changes to help achieve your goals

If your fitness journey feels like an endless uphill climb, you're not alone. You may be eating clean, hitting your workouts and staying committed, yet the results still seem frustratingly out of reach. It's tempting to think the answer is to train harder or cut more calories, but sometimes, your body isn't asking for more effort – it's asking for better support. From the way you snack to how much you move and even when you go to bed, a few simple lifestyle tweaks can work with your body instead of against it, making it easier to lose weight, stay consistent and reach your fitness goals.

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Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down four lifestyle changes that can make your fitness goals easier to achieve. In an Instagram video shared on July 27, the fitness coach highlights, “These four fitness habits, I've done them for almost 20 years and I've taught thousands of people how to do them and they work every single time. You just have to try them.”

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Healthy snacking

{{^usCountry}} If you're struggling to resist the urge to snack before dinner when evening hunger kicks in, Raj recommends choosing leftover vegetables, protein-rich foods or fresh fruit over ultra-processed snacks to keep cravings in check. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you're struggling to resist the urge to snack before dinner when evening hunger kicks in, Raj recommends choosing leftover vegetables, protein-rich foods or fresh fruit over ultra-processed snacks to keep cravings in check. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Snack on leftover vegetables or leftover protein or simple fruits in the evening when you're really hungry. When you're thinking, ‘How am I going to make it to dinner?’ instead of reaching for that bag of chips or box of cookies, reach into your fridge, find leftovers, eat them. High in nutrients, low in calories, extremely satiating.”

Find reasons to be active

Raj encourages people to be “greedy for activity” by looking for every opportunity to move more throughout the day. This could be as simple as walking instead of driving, taking the stairs instead of the lift, carrying your own groceries or finding other small ways to stay active.

The fitness coach suggests, “Be greedy for activity. Walk the dog, take the trash out, walk to the grocery store, take the stairs, walk for no reason. Be this annoying person who's always looking to move.”

Be comfortable with hunger

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According to the fitness coach, experiencing mild to moderate hunger from time to time is a normal part of maintaining a calorie deficit. He argues that many people have become accustomed to eating at the first sign of hunger, often leading to unnecessary snacking and excess calorie intake, which can contribute to weight gain over time.

Raj advises, “Make friends with hunger. The problem today is not that we're too hungry; the problem is that we're never hungry. We're almost always overeating. So, whenever you get a chance, stay hungry. You don't have to get extremely hungry, but mild to moderate hunger for a few hours every day is helpful and useful.”

Go to bed early

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Raj recommends going to bed earlier and sticking to a consistent bedtime each night. Establishing a regular sleep routine helps train your body's internal clock, making it easier to wind down, fall asleep and get a full night's rest.

He explains, “Don't delay bedtime. Get to bed early and try to get to bed at the same time every night. I know it's not always possible, but try and do it as often as you can. If you can do that, your body will get used to it and make you sleepy at the same time every night, which will make it easier for you to fall asleep and sleep well through the night.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.