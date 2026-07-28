Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss

When it comes to losing body fat, what happens in the kitchen can be just as important as what happens in the gym. You can clock hours on the treadmill or power through strength-training sessions, but if your meals aren't supporting your goals, progress can feel frustratingly slow. A diet built around protein, balanced carbohydrates and healthy fats can help fuel your body, preserve muscle and make fat loss more sustainable.
Also Read | Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals
If you're looking for satisfying dinners that support fat loss, Claire Shiver – a fitness and wellness influencer, and online fitness coach – has you covered. In an Instagram video shared on February 18, she revealed the 10 dinner meals she eats on repeat while trying to shed body fat.
Chicken rice power bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 120 g broccoli
- 5 g olive oil
- Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper
Chicken rice power bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 120 g broccoli
- 5 g olive oil
- Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper
Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g
Turkey taco bowl
- 140 g 93 percent lean ground turkey
- 150 g cooked rice
- 60 g shredded lettuce
- 50 g pico de gallo
- 60 g zero percent Greek yoghurt
- Season with taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder
Calories: ~490 kcal; Protein: ~44 g
Shrimp rice bowl
- 170 g shrimp
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 120 g mixed veggies (broccoli, carrots, peppers)
- Season with garlic, ginger, soy sauce or coconut aminos
Calories: ~455 kcal; Protein: ~46 g
Mediterranean chicken bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 150 g cooked rice
- 80 g cucumber
- 80 g tomato
- 30 g feta
- Season with oregano, garlic, lemon juice
Calories: ~505 kcal; Protein: ~43 g
Salmon rice lunch bowl
- 120 g baked salmon
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 100 g cucumber
- Season with salt, pepper, lemon, dill
Calories: ~510 kcal; Protein: ~40 g
BBQ chicken sweet potato bowl
- 150 g grilled chicken breast
- 180 g roasted sweet potato
- 120 g green beans
- 25 g BBQ sauce
- Season with smoked paprika, garlic powder
Calories: ~470 kcal; Protein: ~44 g
Lean beef burrito bowl
- 140 g cooked 93 percent lean ground beef
- 150 g cooked rice
- 60 g shredded lettuce
- 50 g salsa
- Season with chili powder, cumin, onion powder
Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~38 g
Light chicken Caesar bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 120 g romaine lettuce
- 30 g light Caesar dressing
- 10 g parmesan
- Season with black pepper, garlic
Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g
Stir fry chicken bowl
- 140 g chicken breast
- 150 g cooked rice
- 120 g mixed stir fry veggies
- 15 g soy sauce
- Season with garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes
Calories: ~460 kcal; Protein: ~45 g
High protein pasta lunch
- 140 g grilled chicken
- 140 g cooked protein pasta
- 100 g marinara sauce
- Season with Italian seasoning, garlic, red pepper flakes
Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~46 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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