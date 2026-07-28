Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss

When it comes to losing body fat, what happens in the kitchen can be just as important as what happens in the gym. You can clock hours on the treadmill or power through strength-training sessions, but if your meals aren't supporting your goals, progress can feel frustratingly slow. A diet built around protein, balanced carbohydrates and healthy fats can help fuel your body, preserve muscle and make fat loss more sustainable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals

If you're looking for satisfying dinners that support fat loss, Claire Shiver – a fitness and wellness influencer, and online fitness coach – has you covered. In an Instagram video shared on February 18, she revealed the 10 dinner meals she eats on repeat while trying to shed body fat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chicken rice power bowl 140 g grilled chicken breast

150 g cooked jasmine rice

120 g broccoli

5 g olive oil

Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicken rice power bowl 140 g grilled chicken breast

150 g cooked jasmine rice

120 g broccoli

5 g olive oil

Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g

Turkey taco bowl

140 g 93 percent lean ground turkey

150 g cooked rice

60 g shredded lettuce

50 g pico de gallo

60 g zero percent Greek yoghurt

Season with taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder

Calories: ~490 kcal; Protein: ~44 g

Shrimp rice bowl

170 g shrimp

150 g cooked jasmine rice

120 g mixed veggies (broccoli, carrots, peppers)

Season with garlic, ginger, soy sauce or coconut aminos

Calories: ~455 kcal; Protein: ~46 g

Mediterranean chicken bowl

140 g grilled chicken breast

150 g cooked rice

80 g cucumber

80 g tomato

30 g feta

Season with oregano, garlic, lemon juice

Calories: ~505 kcal; Protein: ~43 g

Salmon rice lunch bowl

120 g baked salmon

150 g cooked jasmine rice

100 g cucumber

Season with salt, pepper, lemon, dill

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calories: ~510 kcal; Protein: ~40 g

BBQ chicken sweet potato bowl

150 g grilled chicken breast

180 g roasted sweet potato

120 g green beans

25 g BBQ sauce

Season with smoked paprika, garlic powder

Calories: ~470 kcal; Protein: ~44 g

Lean beef burrito bowl

140 g cooked 93 percent lean ground beef

150 g cooked rice

60 g shredded lettuce

50 g salsa

Season with chili powder, cumin, onion powder

Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~38 g

Light chicken Caesar bowl

140 g grilled chicken breast

120 g romaine lettuce

30 g light Caesar dressing

10 g parmesan

Season with black pepper, garlic

Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g

Stir fry chicken bowl

140 g chicken breast

150 g cooked rice

120 g mixed stir fry veggies

15 g soy sauce

Season with garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes

Calories: ~460 kcal; Protein: ~45 g

High protein pasta lunch

140 g grilled chicken

140 g cooked protein pasta

100 g marinara sauce

Season with Italian seasoning, garlic, red pepper flakes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~46 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.