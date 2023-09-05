In life, often we get the feeling of being extremely overwhelmed. That happens when the nervous system feels at risk or senses slight danger. Triggers can also make us feel overwhelmed and get into the fight or flight mode. In those scenarios, it is important to use self-soothing techniques to calm the nervous system and make the body and mind feel safe. "Our five senses are how we interact with the environment around us so tapping into our senses is the quickest way to get grounded and settle the nervous system," wrote Therapist Gianna LaLota as she explained how we can use the five senses of the body to assure the nervous system that we are in a safe environment and we are not in danger. Ways to use the five senses to soothe the nervous system(Unsplash)

Sight: The way we perceive things and the things that appear in our vision helps a lot in soothing the nervous system. When we feel triggered or the body feels unsafe, we should try adjusting the light of the room to a soothing brightness or go out and be within nature. Watching a sunset or a sunrise can also give us better and fresh perspectives.

Sound: the sound we hear and the noise that surrounds us can also affect the nervous system. In case of stress and anxiety, we should surround ourselves with sound that helps us to soothe the body and the mind. Giving a call to a loved one to hear their voice or spending time in nature, immersing ourselves in the natural sounds, or listening to a song we love can help.

Smell: Smell has a significant impact on the nervous system as well. Diffused essential oils or keeping a bottle of perfume of our choice near to us, or baking cookies and letting the smell of the freshly baked treats fill the home or our room can make us feel happy and content.

Touch: Safe or healthy touch helps us to soothe the nervous system as well. Hugging someone we love and feel safe with or cozying inside a blanket can help us to feel happy.

Taste: making our comfort food or drinking a hot beverage can help soothe the nervous system and give us newer and happier perspectives about life.

