What akhrot really do for your body: heart, brain and gut benefits + the right amount to eat

Walnuts did not become a wellness staple by accident. They have been around forever, long before snack aisles tried to make them trendy. Ancient Persia treated them as food for royalty. California later turned them into a cash crop, placing them among the state’s top agricultural products. They have stuck around because the nutrition backs it up, not because of hype. Benefits of walnuts(Unsplash)

They are higher in calories than some nuts, sure, but they come with enough fiber, protein, and healthy fat to make those calories count. Here is what they actually do for your body, as per UCDavis Health.

1. Heart health

The biggest advantage walnuts have over other nuts is that they contain a plant-based omega-3. They are basically the only nut that brings a meaningful amount of it. ALA and other anti-inflammatory compounds help lower inflammation, which plays a role in heart disease. It is not a magic cure, but a handful a few times a week can support long-term heart health.

2. Brain health

Walnuts also show up in brain-health research. Studies point to antioxidants and anti-inflammatory polyphenols in the nuts that might support memory and overall cognitive function. Some findings suggest they could help slow the age-related decline that creeps in over time. They are not a replacement for sleep, movement, or stress management, but they are just a smart food to keep in the mix.

3. Gut health

Your gut bacteria shift fast depending on what you eat. According to the National Library of Medicine, clinical trials have found that people who ate walnuts every day developed healthier gut bacteria patterns. More diversity in gut microbes usually means better digestion and a more balanced system overall. It is one of the quieter benefits of walnuts, but it shows up consistently in research.

Also read: Morning superfoods: 7 amazing dry fruits, seeds, and nuts to lower cholesterol

How much should you eat?

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest roughly five ounces of nuts and seeds per week on a 2,000-calorie diet. One ounce of walnuts - a small handful - brings about 190 calories, 18 grams of fat, 4 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber. Interestingly, studies show your body only absorbs about 145 of those calories because of how the fat is stored inside the nut.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.