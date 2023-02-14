What happens when you wear tight clothing for a long time, a dermat explains

Fashion is as much about trends as it is about personal style. Many people prefer tight clothing as it makes them feel or look better. Tight clothing is also preferred during activities like swimming or cycling. However, clothes with tight fitting have their own set of disadvantages for health and it's important to take them into consideration. For instance, extremely tight clothes can put stress on stomach and intestines which could in turn lead to digestive issues. If the clothing is too tight and presses against your skin, it could affect blood flow or lead to nerve damage. Apart from these wearing clothes too tight can cause skin irritation, itching and fungal infections. If your clothing is leaving a red mark or pressure marks on your skin or making it difficult for you to breathe, you must avoid wearing them. (Also read: From trendy jumpsuits to evening gowns: Top 6 upcoming fashion trends for 2023)

Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic in a conversation with HT Digital talks about effects of tight clothes on the skin.

Some of the most common effects include:

1. Irritation and chafing: Tight clothing can rub against the skin, causing irritation and chafing, especially in areas where the skin rubs together, such as the inner thighs, underarms.

2. Fungal infections: Tight clothing that is made of synthetic fibres and doesn't allow the skin to breathe can create a warm and moist environment that is ideal for fungal growth. This can lead to infections such as jock itch or athlete's foot.

3. Acne: Tight clothing can trap sweat and oil against the skin, which can clog pores and cause acne breakouts especially on upper back area.

4. Poor blood circulation: Wearing tight belted pants/skirts can cause skin sensitivity, redness, obstruct blood flow and over a period of time, leave a mark around the waist. Blood circulation is compromised when wearing other tight clothing like corsets, blouses.

"It's important to wear clothing that is comfortable and allows the skin to breathe. If you experience skin irritation or discomfort from tight clothing, you may want to consider wearing looser clothing or clothing made from natural fibres, such as cotton. Avoid synthetic fabrics like nylon, resin," says Dr Reddy.

