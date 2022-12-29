What is POTS; experts on symptoms of post Covid condition that causes heart palpitations

Do you experience dizziness, fatigue or rapid heart beat while getting up from the bed or a chair after prolonged sitting? You could be suffering from Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes the heart to beat faster than usual. Our autonomic nervous system or the part of the nervous system that controls muscles of internal organs such as heart, blood vessels, lungs, stomach, and intestines is usually tasked with maintaining a healthy balance between heart rate and blood pressure to keep the blood flowing at a regular pace. In POTS, however, this function gets disrupted. Many post Covid patients who may mistakenly believe their rapid heartbeat is due to anxiety could be suffering from POTS. (Also read: Long Covid: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?)

WHAT IS POTS

"When you move from laying down or sitting to standing up, POTS, a disorder that causes your heart to beat more quickly than usual, can occur," says Dr. Rajiv Dang, Senior Director and HOD - Internal Medicine and Medical Director, Max Hospital Gurugram.

SYMPTOMS OF POTS

- Dizziness or lightheadedness after prolonged standing or sitting

- Fainting

- heart palpitations

- fatigue or exhaustion

- Feeling anxious

- Excessive sweating

- Headache

- Shortness of breath

POTS symptoms can worsen on hot days, doing strenuous activities or during menstruation.

HOW POTS IS A LONG COVID MANIFESTATIOn

"We have what is basically one of the manifestations of long Covid syndrome, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. People visit the doctor with mild palpitations and a lot of patients feel that it is anxiety but it may not be anxiety. It may be a symptom of the long Covid called POTS, the palpitations and so on, but it may remain for two months, six months or maybe more but it settles over a period of time. You may treat each patient differently according to their symptoms," says Dr Vasant Nagvekar, co-director of infectious disease at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

No matter what posture your body is in, your autonomic nervous system normally maintains a healthy balance between your heart rate and blood pressure to keep your blood flowing at a regular pace.

"If you have POTS, your body is unable to balance the reaction of your heart rate and blood vessel constriction (squeezing). This signifies that your body is unable to maintain a constant and stable blood pressure level," says Dr Dang.

"There is no hard evidence of the connection between Covid and POTS but we have witnessed that post Covid patients come with this issue and it could be an effect of long Covid," says Dr Nagvekar.

