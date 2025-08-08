What to look for in a 'safe' sunscreen: Top 8 dermat-approved sunscreens in India

Be it a bright sunny day or a cloudy evening, the fact is that sunscreens are a must! A sunscreen acts as a barrier and protects your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. From your beach vacations to your coffee sessions by the window, a sunscreen for the face becomes your BFF. It is an invisible shield that guards your skin from tanning, sunburn, and premature ageing, while letting you enjoy every sun-kissed adventure worry-free. And especially, if you are heading to a beach, a sunscreen with SPF 50 or more is what you actually need. Top 8 dermat-approved sunscreens in India

But have you ever wondered, how safe are these skin protectants? Ever thought if these sunscreens are doing any bad instead of good? Have you ever glanced at their ingredients to be assured if your sunscreen is safe? Of course, we all do not have time to read all the ingredients listed on the bottle, hence, buying a dermat-approved sunscreen is what you should plan on buying.

As per The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), currently, 16 UV filters—14 organic filters and 2 inorganic filters—including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, are approved. This is a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen, considered to be one of the best sunscreen for oily skin. This non comedogenic sunscreen is loaded with SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, that shields your skin against UVA/UVB rays and prevents tanning. Dermatologist recommended, this sunscreen is Infused with 1% Hyaluronic Acid, provides deep hydration and helps maintain a fresh, non-greasy finish, that too, without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use under makeup or as a standalone protective layer.

Reasons to buy Hydrating formula with hyaluronic acid Non-greasy, lightweight, and quick-absorbing No white cast, great for daily wear Reasons to avoid Not ideal for extremely dry skin May require reapplication for outdoor activities Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily,Dry,Acne-prone Skin|Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy,No White Cast|Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection|Unisex|80g

Customer Feedback:

Customers love the water-light texture that makes their skin feels hydrated and non-sticky. Most customers claims that this sunscreen is perfect to apply under makeup.

Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & vitamin C Sunscreen combines high SPF 50+ PA+++ protection with skin-strengthening ceramides and brightening vitamin C. This sunscreen repairs the skin barrier while protecting your skin from UVA/UVB rays and pollution. The lightweight cream helps reduce dullness, uneven tone, and sun damage over time. Its non-sticky finish suits normal to dry skin, offering moisturisation without heaviness. This sunscreen is dermatologically tested and doubles as a barrier-repairing skincare product for sensitive or stressed skin prone to dryness and pigmentation.

Reasons to buy Strengthens skin barrier with ceramides Contains vitamin C for added glow Moisturizing for dry and sensitive skin Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy for very oily skin May leave mild shine in humid weather Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|SPF 50+ Pa+++|In-Vivo Tested|For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow|Non-Greasy & White Cast,Quick-Absorbing|UVA/B & Bluelight Protection|Unisex|For All Skin Type|50g

Customer Feedback:

Customers says that this sunscreen keeps the skin soft and reduces sunspots. The skin feels protected without irritation.

Aqualogica All Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel has papaya extracts and vitamin C that delivers SPF 50 PA++++ protection while enhancing skin’s radiance. Its water-light gel texture blends seamlessly, leaving a dewy finish that makes skin look fresh and glowing. This sunscreen protects the skin against UVA/UVB rays and blue light from devices. Hydrating and non-greasy, this sunscreen suits dull and combination skin types. Daily use helps prevent tanning and photo aging while maintaining a luminous, healthy-looking complexion throughout the day.

Reasons to buy Dewy finish, ideal for dull or tired skin Blue light protection for screen users Lightweight and non-greasy formula Reasons to avoid Dewy finish may feel oily for very oily skin Fragrance-sensitive users may need caution Click Here to Buy Aqualogica All Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C|Broad Spectrum Spf 50+ Pa++++|Uva & Blue Light Protection|Anti-Pollution Factor (Apf)|Brightens SkinIFragrance-Free & No White Cast-50 G

Customer Feedback:

Customers feels that this sunscreen gives an instant glow and feels like very light on the skin. It gives a non-greasy finish.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen is made with SPF 50 PA+++ to protect against UVA/UVB rays and pollution. Enriched with vitamin C and turmeric, it brightens skin, helps fade tanning, and supports a natural glow. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue, making it suitable for everyday use. Dermatologically tested and free from harmful chemicals, this sunscreen works well for normal to combination skin while providing daily sun defence and a subtle brightening effect.

Reasons to buy Infused with natural brightening ingredients Non-sticky and suitable for daily wear Free from parabens and sulphates Reasons to avoid Waterproof formula is lacking Might require reapplication in intense sun Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel that this sunscreen could be their go-to for daily sun care. It makes the skin looks fresh, and it’s super easy to blend.

Dr. Sheth’s Mineral Sunscreen is a 100% mineral-sunblock with SPF 50 PA+++ that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. The sunscreen is loaded with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, that forms a physical barrier against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, this sunscreen minimises irritation and is free from chemical filters. Its non-comedogenic texture is lightweight yet protective, suitable for daily urban wear or outdoor activities.

Reasons to buy Mineral formula ideal for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic and irritation-free Provides physical sunblock Reasons to avoid Can leave a mild white cast Slightly thicker texture than chemical sunscreens Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | Water Proof Sunscreen | No White Cast | Quick-absorbing | Ultra Lightweight & Non-sticky | 25% Zinc Oxide | for All Skin Types | for Women & Men | 50g

Customer Feedback:

Customers feel that this sunscreen is lightweight, but a slight white cast on the skin is a drawback.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad-spectrum PA++++ protection in a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture. Formulated with four modern UV filters, this sunscreen ensures effective UVA/UVB defense without leaving a white cast. The sunscreen is enriched with antioxidants to combat environmental damage and is fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive and oily skin. Its oil-free, non-sticky finish makes it a perfect choice for daily wear, be it under makeup or alone, ensuring reliable sun protection with a comfortable, barely-there feel.

Reasons to buy Modern UV filters for strong protection Lightweight, oil-free, and fragrance-free No white cast, great for layering under makeup Reasons to avoid May feel slightly matte for dry skin Requires reapplication after water exposure Click Here to Buy Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Customer Feedback:

Customers love the invisible and lightweight finish, but it lacks the waterproof content.

Brinton All UV Doux Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 is a dermatologically tested sunscreen with blue light protection and a subtle tint for an even skin tone. Its gel texture blends easily without greasiness, leaving a soft matte finish. This sunscreen is suitable for oily to combination skin, and shields against UVA/UVB rays and digital screen exposure. It’s tinted formula can replace light makeup, reducing the need for extra layers. Lightweight yet effective, it’s perfect for daily office wear or city exposure.

Reasons to buy Tinted finish doubles as light coverage Blue light protection for digital users Non-greasy and suitable for oily skin Reasons to avoid Tint may not suit all skin tones Not highly moisturizing for dry skin Click Here to Buy Brinton All UV Doux Blue Light Tinted Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Broad Spectrum | UVA/UVB Protection | Matte Finish with Sweat & Water Resistant For Men & Women | Dermatologist Approved, 50gm

Customer Feedback:

Customers love how this sunscreen evens out the skin tone while protecting me from sun and screens."

Re’Equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. Its ultra-light, dry-touch formula absorbs excess oil and leaves a completely matte finish. Providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, it also helps prevent tanning and breakouts caused by heavy sunscreens. Its gel texture glides smoothly without leaving a white cast. Dermatologically tested, this sunscreen is a top choice for those who prefer a matte, shine-free, and comfortable daily sun protection solution.

Reasons to buy Ultra-matte finish, perfect for oily skin Non-comedogenic and lightweight No white cast and long-lasting protection Reasons to avoid May feel dry on very dry skin Requires proper cleansing to avoid residue buildup Click Here to Buy Re Equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel Spf 50 Pa++++, Water Resistant With Zinc Oxide And Titanium Dioxide 20G

Customer Feedback:

Customers say that this sunscreen is best for my oily skin, and it keeps the skin matte all day without feeling sticky

Benefits of Using Sunscreen

Protects from harmful UV rays: Sunscreen shields your skin from UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and long-term skin damage. Prevents premature ageing: Regular sunscreen use slows the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots caused by sun exposure. Reduces risk of skin cancer: Daily sun protection helps lower the chances of skin cancer, including melanoma, by preventing DNA damage. Prevents sunburn and skin irritation: Sunscreen creates a protective layer that prevents redness, inflammation, and painful sunburns. Maintains even skin tone: Protecting your skin from UV rays reduces tanning, pigmentation, and dark spots, keeping your complexion bright and even. Helps preserve collagen and elasticity: By blocking UV damage, sunscreen protects collagen, which keeps skin firm and youthful. Protects all skin types: Sunscreen benefits all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, and prevents irritation from sun exposure. Complements Other Skincare Products: Sunscreen acts as the final shield in your skincare routine, protecting the effects of serums, moisturisers, and treatments.

FAQ for sunscreens: What is the difference between SPF 30 and SPF 50? SPF (Sun Protection Factor) indicates how well a sunscreen can protect against UVB rays: SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays. Higher SPF provides slightly better protection, but must still be reapplied for full effectiveness.

How often should I apply sunscreen? Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours, or immediately after swimming, sweating, or towel drying.

Should I wear sunscreen indoors or on cloudy days? Yes. UV rays can penetrate windows and clouds, meaning your skin can still be damaged even indoors or during overcast weather.

What is the difference between physical and chemical sunscreen? Physical (Mineral) Sunscreen: Uses zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to reflect UV rays. Suitable for sensitive skin. Chemical Sunscreen: Absorbs UV rays and converts them into heat. Often lighter and easier to blend.

Can I apply sunscreen under makeup? Yes. Apply sunscreen after moisturizer and before makeup. You can also use a sunscreen spray or powder for touch-ups over makeup.

