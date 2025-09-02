What your nails are trying to tell you: Dermatologist shares 11 health clues to spot

Nails are often seen as a style statement, but they can also serve as vital indicators of your overall health, revealing issues that shouldn’t be ignored. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant, dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Nail colour, shape, texture, or thickness can change to signal nutritional deficiencies, infections, or even systemic diseases. While mild, transient changes in nails may be benign, persistent or abrupt changes usually require medical evaluation.” Also read | Your DIY nail care guide: Basic steps to salon-like strong and beautiful manicured nails Change in nail colour and texture can signal nutritional deficiencies.(AI-Generated)

Here’s how to spot health clues from your nails:

1. Pale or white nails

Could be a sign of anemia, liver disease, heart disease, or malnutrition.

2. Yellow nails

Usually due to fungal infections. Long-standing yellowing can indicate lung disease, thyroid disease, or diabetes.

3. Bluish nails

Can mean low oxygen levels from heart or lung disease.

4. Brittle or split nails

General from repeated exposure to water or chemicals and can also mean hypothyroidism or biotin deficiency.

5. Pitting (small depressions)

Linked with psoriasis, eczema, or alopecia areata.

6. Spoon-shaped nails (koilonychia)

Can indicate iron-deficiency anemia or liver disease.

7. Horizontal ridges (beau's lines)

Frequently associated with serious illness, high temperature, or convalescence from illness such as COVID-19.

8. Vertical ridges

Normal age change, but sudden highlight may indicate nutritional deficiencies.

9. Clubbing

Bulbous tips of fingers with curved nails, typically associated with chronic lung or heart disease.

10. Dark streaks or spots

May be harmless pigmentation, but a solitary, broadening streak could be melanoma.

11. Nail separation from nail bed (onycholysis)

May be due to trauma, fungal disease, psoriasis, or thyroid condition.

"Your nails are like silent messengers, echoing what's going on inside your body. Although not all changes herald serious issues, changes noticed or that persist should never be taken lightly. Care of nails on a regular basis, eating well, and prompt dermatological visit can keep your nails and your body healthy," said Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.