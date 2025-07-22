Ultimate guide to healthy nails in summer: 8 tips to keep your nails happy

Summer is all about sunshine, swimsuits and showing off your nails but all that fun can take a toll on your nails. Heat, water and humidity and even sweaty shoes can be tough on them and leave your nails dry, weak and chipped but don’t worry, taking care of your nails is easier than you think. Remember, consistency is key. Summer nail care routine to let your nails shine because healthy nails are always in style.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hitesh Singla, marketing head at KAI India, shared a few of the best and easy ways to give your nails the love they need. Here's what he said:

1. Hydrate-inside and out

Summer heat dehydrates and makes nails dry and brittle. Drink plenty of water and keep them short to prevent nails from cracking or peeling. Trim regularly and apply cuticle oil or hand cream regularly to lock in hydration, especially after washing your hands.

2. Trim and file nails regularly

Soak and Trim: Soak your nails in warm water for a few minutes to soften the cuticles. Gently push back the cuticles with a cuticle pusher and trim any excess skin with a cuticle remover. Be careful not to cut too much or damage the skin.(Unsplash)

Nails tend to grow faster in the summer, so keeping them trimmed is a must. Use a clean, sharp nail clipper every week to keep them at a comfy length. Clip straight across to avoid breaks or ingrown nails, then smooth the edges with an inbuilt nail file.

3. Shield nails from UV damage

Just like your skin, nails and cuticles can get sun-damaged too. Prolonged sun exposure may cause discoloration, dryness or weakening of the nail plate. Apply SPF / hand cream over your nails and cuticles before going outdoors.

4. Say NO to sweaty feet

Toenails need as much attention as fingernails. Summer heat leads to sweaty feet and sweaty feet means a perfect party spot for toenail fungus. To keep things fresh, opt for open-toed shoes or airy sandals whenever you can. Ditch damp socks as soon as they get sweaty and never hang out in wet shoes for too long. Also, make sure to trim toenails regularly to prevent ingrown nails.

5. Regulate your diet

Your nails are more than just a pretty surface. Just like skin and hair, your nails too thrive on the right nutrition to stay strong and healthy in the long run. Load up on biotin-rich foods like eggs and nuts, zinc from greens and beans, and omega-3 from walnuts and salmon. Plus, munching on seasonal fruits like berries, watermelon and cucumbers doesn’t just taste amazing, it helps hydrate you inside-out by giving your nails the glow-up they deserve.

6. Give your nails a break

Can nail polishes and extensions cause skin cancer? Here's what you should know. (Freepik)

Bright colours and gel nail paints are summer favourites, right? However, constantly covering your nails with polish can dry them out and weaken their strength. Give your pretty nails a breather by taking breaks between polish applications to let them recover.

7. Kick the nail-biting habit

Biting, fidgeting with nails is one of the restless activity.(Shutterstock)

Nail-biting is like a one-way ticket to damaged nails and a breeding ground for germs. So, make a pact- keep your fingers away from your nails. If you are struggling, try a bitter-tasting nail polish to keep your habit in check. Choose a nail clipper with a grim remover. Your nails and hands will thank you!

8. Clean your nail tools

Dirty nail clippers and files can spread bacteria and fungi, so give your tools a good clean after each use. Wash them with soap and warm water, then swipe them with disinfectant to kill any germs. Keeping your gear clean doesn’t just protect your nails, it keeps your whole routine feeling fresh and on point.

Taking care of your nails isn’t optional, it's a necessity. From boosting your confidence to keeping things clean, nail care is a small habit that makes a big difference. So, go ahead, add it to your self-care routine and let your nails shine because healthy nails are always in style.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.