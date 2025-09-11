What's Shahid Kapoor's go-to breakfast? Mira Rajput reveals he can eat this South Indian dish from Monday to Sunday

Can you eat one breakfast every single day? In a September 10 video posted by the official Instagram account of Tweak India, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor shared each other's go-to breakfast options, with Mira revealing that Shahid can eat his fave every day, from Monday to Sunday. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput revealed each other's go-tobreakfast options.

What’s the one thing you’ll always find Shahid Kapoor having for his breakfast?

Talking about Shahid's go-to breakfast, Mira said, “The typical breakfast is uttapam because that's what Shahid likes to eat: Monday to Sunday. Whether we're in India, Sardinia, or Antarctica, we will be having uttapam, sambar, and chutney.”

As for Mira, the actor revealed that her favourite meal is: “She likes poha and cold coffee.”

Meanwhile, during the interview, Mira also talked about buying a stepping machine for home workouts. Praising the exercise equipment, she said, “You step on that, stay in one place, and can climb 20-30 floors while remaining stationary. If you have 10 minutes to do it, do that.” However, Shahid disagreed with her and said, “It's not a workout, Mira.”

Additionally, she also talked about a breathing technique that Shahid does to wake up his digestion and his agni. However, she joked that she is not going to show it, hinting that it is a funny-looking exercise. To which, the actor replied, “I don't think you're going to do that to yourself.”

Can South Indian breakfast options help you lose weight?

In an Instagram post shared on May 12, a content creator, Jithin VS, who naturally shed 35 kg at home and shared fitness, diet, and workout tips on Instagram, posted 7 high-protein South Indian breakfast ideas that helped him during his weight loss journey. The seven protein-packed, wholesome vegetarian recipes are worth trying. Learn more about them here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.