Nutritionist shares 10 tips on eating for energy if staying awake post lunch is a challenge: 'Don't skip breakfast'

Food is meant to fuel the body, but if you’re feeling tired despite eating regular meals, it may be time to rethink your diet and meal timings to uncover what’s going wrong. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shabana Parveen, clinical nutritionist, Artemis Hospitals said, “Food is basically energy for our body, and if we have better food choices available to manage how we feel fatigued, we will be able to maintain consistent energy levels.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 superfoods to have while working; know desk diet tips: Lemon water chia seeds to roasted makhana A balanced diet that includes vegetables, proteins and more is important. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Shabana Parveen further shared a few tips on how to eat right and beat fatigue:

1. Don't skip breakfast

Breakfast gets your metabolism going and gives your body the energy it needs after not eating for a long time. Eating a healthy breakfast with whole grains, fruits and protein will help you stay active.

2. Choose complex carbs

Oats, brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat bread are examples of foods that release energy slowly. This keeps blood sugar levels from going up and down too quickly.

3. Add protein to every meal

Eggs, beans, fish and nuts are all good sources of protein that help your muscles heal, keep you full longer, and balance how much energy you release.

4. Eat small meals often

Eat smaller meals every 3 to 4 hours instead of big ones that make you tired. This will help you keep your energy up.

5. Drink enough water

Even a little bit of dehydration can make you tired. Drinking water, coconut water, or herbal teas can help keep you awake and active. Also read | How to increase protein intake for weight loss without adding calories? Nutritionist shares ideal protein diet

Make sure you drink adequate amount of water a day to stay healthy.(Adobe Stock)

6. Add foods that are high in iron

Not having enough iron can make you tired. Add spinach, lentils, seeds, or lean meat to your diet to help blood flow and oxygen flow.

7. Limit sugar and junk food

Snacks with sugar give you a quick boost, but they can also make you tired. Instead, eat fruits or nuts to get energy.

8. Put in healthy fats

Good fats like avocados, olive oil, and nuts help the brain work and give you lasting energy.

9. Avoid coffee overdose

You can have a cup of tea or coffee, but too much can keep you awake and make you tired later.

10. Make sure your meals are balanced

To keep your energy levels steady, each meal should have a mix of carbs, protein, vegetables, and healthy fats. Healthy eating can keep your energy up and get you through the day easily. Also read | What is sustainable diet? Doctor shares 8 practical tips to stay healthy: Seasonal veggies, smart eating order and more

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.