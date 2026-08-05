When should you have your last coffee? Dr Pooja Pillai shares 10 caffeine rules for sleep, BP, gut health and anxiety

HT Health Talk: For millions worldwide, the morning cup of coffee is a non-negotiable ritual. Yet, despite its omnipresence in our daily routines, key questions about caffeine's impact on sleep, digestion, and long-term health remain widely misunderstood. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

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As part of HT Health Talk — a dedicated wellness series by Hindustan Times that brings direct medical advice from leading clinical experts to clarify common health myths — Dr Pooja Pillai, consultant, internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, broke down 10 critical FAQs to offer practical, evidence-based guidance for coffee drinkers.

One of the most frequent mistakes coffee drinkers make is sipping late into the afternoon, unaware of how long caffeine lingers in the bloodstream. While coffee offers an energy boost, knowing your limits is key to avoiding adverse side effects like jitters, heart palpitations, or elevated blood pressure.

Ahead, Dr Pillai answers your top coffee questions: does coffee damage the stomach lining when consumed on an empty stomach and more.

1. What is the ideal 'cut-off time' in the afternoon to stop drinking coffee so it doesn't ruin sleep?

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{{^usCountry}} For most healthy adults, it is best to stop drinking coffee at least 6–8 hours before bedtime. Caffeine stays in the body for several hours, and even an afternoon cup can make it harder to fall asleep or reduce sleep quality, especially in people who are sensitive to caffeine. If you usually go to bed at 10 pm, try to avoid coffee after 2–4 pm. Poor sleep can also affect mood, concentration, and heart health. If you notice difficulty sleeping, experiment with an earlier cut-off time or switch to decaffeinated beverages later in the day. 2. Does drinking black coffee on an empty stomach cause acidity or gut issues in the long run? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For most healthy adults, it is best to stop drinking coffee at least 6–8 hours before bedtime. Caffeine stays in the body for several hours, and even an afternoon cup can make it harder to fall asleep or reduce sleep quality, especially in people who are sensitive to caffeine. If you usually go to bed at 10 pm, try to avoid coffee after 2–4 pm. Poor sleep can also affect mood, concentration, and heart health. If you notice difficulty sleeping, experiment with an earlier cut-off time or switch to decaffeinated beverages later in the day. 2. Does drinking black coffee on an empty stomach cause acidity or gut issues in the long run? {{/usCountry}}

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Black coffee on an empty stomach does not cause acidity or stomach damage in everyone, but it can trigger symptoms in some people. Coffee may increase stomach acid production, which can worsen acid reflux, heartburn, or gastritis in those who are already prone to these conditions. Healthy individuals usually do not develop long-term gut problems from moderate coffee intake alone. If coffee causes discomfort, nausea, or burning, try having it after a light meal or reducing the quantity. Persistent digestive symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor rather than being blamed on coffee alone.

3. How many cups of coffee per day is considered the absolute upper limit for a healthy adult?

For most healthy adults, consuming up to 400 mg of caffeine daily is considered safe. This is roughly equal to 3–4 cups of brewed coffee, although caffeine content varies depending on the type and serving size. Going beyond this limit may increase the risk of anxiety, rapid heartbeat, sleep problems, or digestive discomfort. Pregnant women, people with heart rhythm disorders, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or caffeine sensitivity may need much lower amounts. It is important to consider caffeine from tea, energy drinks, chocolate, and soft drinks when calculating your daily intake. Also read | Coffee lovers, rejoice! Drinking up to 5 cups a day may lower risk of stroke, diabetes and heart failure: Study

4. Can drinking unsweetened coffee with bread daily promote weight loss, or does bread stall progress?

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Unsweetened coffee alone is low in calories and may temporarily increase alertness and slightly boost metabolism, but it is not a weight-loss solution. Bread does not automatically prevent weight loss. The overall calorie intake, portion size, physical activity, and food quality matter more. Choosing whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread provides more fibre and helps you feel full for longer. If the meal fits within your daily calorie needs, it can be part of a healthy diet. Sustainable weight loss depends on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle habits rather than individual foods.

5. Is daily coffee safe for high BP, or does caffeine spike blood pressure too much?

Coffee can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure, especially in people who are not regular coffee drinkers. However, many people who consume coffee daily develop some tolerance, making the effect smaller over time. Moderate coffee intake is generally considered safe for people with well-controlled blood pressure. Those with uncontrolled hypertension or certain heart conditions should discuss their caffeine intake with their doctor. It is also helpful to monitor blood pressure after drinking coffee to understand individual responses. Avoid excessive caffeine and maintain healthy lifestyle measures to support good blood pressure control.

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Coffee can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure, especially in people who are not regular coffee drinkers.

6. Is cold brew actually gentler on the stomach and heart than regular hot black coffee?

Cold brew coffee is often less acidic than hot brewed coffee because of the way it is prepared, which may make it more comfortable for people with acid reflux or sensitive stomachs. However, it is not automatically healthier for the heart. The caffeine content of cold brew can vary widely and may even be higher than that of regular coffee if it is highly concentrated. The effects on the heart depend mainly on the amount of caffeine consumed rather than on the brewing method. Choosing moderate portions is more important than choosing cold brew over hot coffee.

7. Can drinking coffee immediately after taking morning thyroid medication interfere with its absorption?

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Yes. Drinking coffee too soon after taking thyroid medication can reduce how well the medicine is absorbed by the body. This may make the treatment less effective over time. It is generally recommended to take thyroid medication with plain water on an empty stomach and wait at least 30–60 minutes before drinking coffee or eating breakfast. Maintaining the same routine every day also helps ensure stable medication levels. If thyroid hormone levels remain abnormal despite treatment, your doctor may review your medication timing and other factors affecting absorption.

8. Does caffeine interfere with the body's ability to absorb essential vitamins like iron and calcium?

Coffee does not significantly affect the absorption of most vitamins, but it can reduce the absorption of certain minerals, especially iron. Drinking coffee with or immediately after meals may lower the body's ability to absorb iron from plant-based foods. Coffee may also have a small effect on calcium balance, although this is usually not a concern for people with adequate calcium intake. To minimise these effects, avoid drinking coffee within one to two hours of iron-rich meals or iron supplements. A balanced diet generally prevents nutritional deficiencies, even with moderate coffee consumption.

9. Can daily coffee consumption trigger or worsen symptoms of anxiety and heart palpitations?

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Yes. High caffeine intake can increase anxiety, nervousness, restlessness, and heart palpitations, particularly in people who are sensitive to caffeine or already have anxiety disorders. Some people may notice symptoms even after one or two cups, while others tolerate larger amounts without problems. Excessive caffeine can also interfere with sleep, which may further worsen anxiety. If you experience frequent palpitations, chest discomfort, dizziness, or severe anxiety after drinking coffee, reduce your intake and seek medical advice. Persistent symptoms should always be evaluated to rule out underlying heart or medical conditions.

10. How do you know if you’ve developed a caffeine dependency, and what is the safest way to reset your tolerance?

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You may have developed caffeine dependence if you feel unable to function without coffee, need increasing amounts for the same effect, or experience headaches, fatigue, irritability, or poor concentration when you skip it. These withdrawal symptoms usually improve within a few days. The safest way to reset your tolerance is to gradually reduce your caffeine intake over one to two weeks rather than stopping suddenly. Replace some cups with decaffeinated coffee or herbal beverages, stay well hydrated, and get enough sleep. Gradual reduction makes withdrawal symptoms milder and helps build healthier caffeine habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.