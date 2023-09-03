According to the WHO, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics (at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future) in India. We are witnessing an increasing number of cases of type 2 diabetes in children, particularly among adolescents aged 12-18 years.

Why are children in India getting type 2 diabetes, usually seen in adults? Tips to prevent it

Although type 2 diabetes has traditionally been more prevalent in older adults, there has been a concerning rise in its occurrence among children and adolescents in recent years. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sajili Mehta, Senior Consultant- Pediatric Endocrinology at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, revealed, “This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of obesity among children and young adults.”

She explained, “This rise in childhood obesity rates is largely driven by sedentary behaviour and poor dietary choices. However, genetic predisposition and ethnicity also contribute to the development of the condition. South Asians, in general, are more vulnerable to the disease. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that characterized by insulin resistance. In such a situation, the cells in the body do not respond properly to the insulin produced by the pancreas. Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells for energy production.”

To prevent type 2 diabetes in children, Dr Sajili Mehta suggested, “It is imperative to encourage a healthy lifestyle – eating balanced meals, limiting sugary beverages and processed foods and exercising regularly. Limiting screen time, and monitoring one’s physical health through a combination of healthy eating and physical activity are essential. Finally, it is important to create an environment that is supportive and models healthy choices, as children are more likely to embrace and sustain positive lifestyle habits when they see their loved ones adopt these practices themselves.”