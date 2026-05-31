Why isn't your sunscreen enough? Dermatologist reveals how to manage skin pigmentation in peak summer

Summer often brings concerns like tanning, uneven skin tone, and stubborn dark patches. While sunscreen remains the cornerstone of skin protection, many people are surprised to find that pigmentation still worsens despite regular use. The reason is simple: sunscreen is essential, but it is not the only factor involved in preventing or controlling pigmentation. Applying sunscreen regularly is one way to help protect yourself from sunburn. (iStock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

Pigmentation occurs when the skin produces excess melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. During summer, this process can become overactive due to several triggers, making pigmentation more noticeable and difficult to treat.

“Many people believe sunscreen is a complete shield against pigmentation, but summer skin protection goes beyond a single product. Pigmentation is influenced by multiple factors, and managing it requires a more comprehensive approach,” Dermatologist Dr Akriti Gupta tells Health Shots.

Sun exposure is only one part of the problem Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a major trigger for pigmentation, but it is not the only one. Prolonged exposure to visible light and heat can also stimulate melanin production. Many people protect themselves from direct sunlight yet continue to spend time in hot environments or near reflective surfaces, which increase heat exposure. This can aggravate conditions such as melasma, post-inflammatory pigmentation, and tanning. Pigmentation may therefore persist even when sunscreen is being applied, especially if other environmental triggers are ignored.

Incorrect sunscreen use reduces protection One of the most common mistakes is assuming that simply applying sunscreen once in the morning provides day-long protection.

For sunscreen to work effectively: It should be broad-spectrum

SPF 30 or higher is generally recommended

Adequate quantity must be used

Reapplication is necessary every two to three hours during outdoor exposure "Many people use insufficient amounts or forget reapplication altogether, leading to incomplete protection", says Dr Gupta. Another overlooked factor is coverage. Areas such as the ears, neck, eyelids, and around the mouth are often missed and may develop uneven pigmentation over time.