Why papaya is the perfect fruit in winter season as per Ayurveda

There are many reasons for you to include papaya in your diet, especially in winter season. High in nutritional content, Ayurveda also recommends this sweet and melt-in-mouth fruit considering it increases body heat and balances Vata and Kapha effectively.

Besides, papaya can also address your constipation woes in winter season because of the two amazing enzymes - papain and chymopapain. These enzymes digest proteins and thereby help in digestion.

As for nutrition, a medium-sized papaya is said to have more than 200% of the vitamin C you need per day. If you are looking for immunity-boosting fruits, you can rely on papaya. The fruit also helps in reducing risk of heart disease and is a storehouse of folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, potassium and fibre.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently took to social media to share some benefits of papaya.

"Papaya is hot in potency and balances Vata and Kapha effectively. It is also high in antioxidants (beta carotene) which makes it wonderful for skin diseases and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and vitamin C, E and A. It also contains a huge amount of fibre which makes it perfect for people with constipation," says Dr Bhavsar.

Apart from the pulp, even the leaves and seeds of papaya have numerous health benefits.

"Its leaves are best for increasing the platelet count and are also enriched with anti-malarial properties, making it the best home remedy to fight against dengue fever and other illnesses," says the Ayurveda expert.

The juice or pulp made from papaya plant is quite effective not only in fighting the symptoms of dengue fever but also in curing it.

Here are other benefits of papaya as per Ayurveda

* Improves digestion

* Useful in cough and cold because of the fruit's warming properties

* Eases menstrual pain

* Reduces inflammation (best for pain & auto immune diseases)

* Good for diabetics

* Best for detoxification (yes its very good for liver)

* Good for heart

* Best for constipation (a well ripened papaya)

