Woman lost 70 kg by following these 8 simple habits that completely changed her body and mind: ‘No sugar or wheat’

Planning meals ahead can save time, reduce stress, and prevent old habits from creeping back. According to Kate, “As self-care, not punishment. It gave me time back, kept me full and satisfied, reduced decision fatigue and helped me avoid falling into old habits in a trigger-filled kitchen environment.”

“No sugar or wheat. It wasn’t about control. It was about peace. Food noise quieted, binge urges faded, and my insulin resistance reversed. The calm was immediate, and so was the weight loss,” Kate shares.

Kate explains, “Not for anyone else, for ME time. I moved my body, listened to something inspiring, planned the day ahead and walked into it feeling in charge, not behind.”

Kate opens up about the 8 habits she adopted to achieve sustainable weight loss and how it changed her life.

Weight loss journeys can often feel overwhelming, filled with complicated diets and intense workouts . But sometimes, small, consistent changes can make a massive difference. A woman named Kate Daniel lost over 70 kg through simple lifestyle tweaks. In her January 30 Instagram post, she shares the 8 simple habits that helped transform her body and life. (Also read: Bengaluru orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 strength exercises for seniors to improve bone density and build muscle mass )

4. Working on healing Working on your emotional and mental well-being is as important as physical health. “Not just the ‘big stuff,’ but my relationship with food, my body and my voice. I started loving the real me, mind, body, and soul, so I didn’t need food to fill the void anymore,” Kate explains.

5. Letting go of relationships Removing relationships that no longer serve you can create space for personal growth. Kate says, “Not because they were bad, but because I was becoming someone different. Creating space for who and what aligns now was a game changer.”

6. Visualisation “Not just what I wanted to have or the weight I wanted to lose, but how I wanted to feel. I tapped into that future version of me every single day and made decisions as her,” Kate shares.

7. Exercise Seeing physical activity as a gift rather than a punishment makes it more sustainable and enjoyable. According to Kate, “Moving my body is a privilege, not a punishment. After losing over 70 kg, I’m reminded daily what a blessing it is to play with my kids, take the stairs, and tie my shoelaces. It wasn’t instant. But I met myself with compassion, every step.”

8. Inner voice Changing the way you talk to yourself can transform habits and mindset. “I stopped speaking to myself like the enemy. I started being the friend, coach and cheerleader I always needed. It shifted everything,” Kate adds.

“These aren’t magic. They’re choices, stacked daily, that created real, sustainable weight loss transformation,” Kate concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.