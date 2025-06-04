Woman spends 1 crore on 4 nose jobs after botched rhinoplasty surgery to make a ‘nice nose better’

Often, when people are bored, they binge-watch a series, play games online, read a book, or meet up with their friends. But have you ever been so bored that you ended up getting a rhinoplasty surgery? That's exactly what happened to an influencer, Violet, who ended up getting five rhinoplasties and spent over $120k (approximately ₹1,03,15,561) on her face. A timeline of Violet's nose jobs: Her birth nose (Left), her nose after the first surgery (Centre), and her nose after the fifth surgery (Right). (Instagram/@violetvanitypalms)

In an interview with People, Violet admitted that she never really needed to fix her nose. But as a creative individual, she felt that she could improve it because she gets bored easily. For the uninitiated, rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure that reshapes or resizes the nose.

‘It looked very, very big’

Violet told People that she first got a nose job done in 2020, when she was 27 years old, as she wanted to ‘tweak it just a little bit’. She started looking for surgeons in Southern California, and found an Asian rhinoplasty specialist, as she thought Asian people have different anatomy.

Violet's nose after the first nose job (Left) and her nose after the fifth surgery (Right). (Instagram/@violetvanitypalms)

Soon, she booked the surgery after finding no red flags online or during her consultation. Even the procedure was fine, and she seemed to be okay during the recovery process. However, soon the problems started cropping up. “It [My nose] looked very, very big and projected. Eventually, that over-projection, that height started to deviate, so my entire nose started to slant to the right side.”

The second, third, and fourth surgery: 'It's not that hard to make a nice nose better'

According to People, the botched rhinoplasty led Violet back to the surgeon, who agreed to a revision. However, during the surgery to fix her nose, she was “left with more deformities”. She revealed that the columella [the skin between the nostrils] started to retract, and her nostrils were exposed, and she still had a deviated nose.

This led to the third surgery, where her surgeon felt ‘confident’ that he could fix her nose. However, that was not the case. Though he did straighten the nose, the ‘retraction deformities’ were not fixed.

“At that point, I was just really, really depressed, and I kind of just gave up on the surgeon because I thought, 'There's no way. I gave you three tries, and I still have a deformed nose when my starting point was already really nice,” she said. “It's not that hard to make a nice nose better.”

Finally, she ditched her surgeon and tried looking for another one in Miami. She felt confident in this second surgeon and booked another appointment. But it seems, fourth time wasn't the charm. She ended up having a fifth surgery, too, because the damage and scarring from the first three surgeries were severe.

“The surgeon added some fascia to hide the graft because my skin was very thin in that area. Now here I am with a normal-looking nose after five surgeries. It took five tries, unfortunately, when it should have only taken one,” she told People.