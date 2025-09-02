Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 4 simple nighttime habits that helped her shed kilos: ‘Stop treating your body as a bin’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 08:52 pm IST

One woman’s nighttime routine helped her lose over 70 kgs. These 4 easy habits improved her health, sleep, and overall well-being.

For many, losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, with countless diets, hours at the gym, and still little progress on the scale. Often, the key isn’t extreme measures but small, consistent habits that fit seamlessly into daily life. A woman named Kate Daniel completely transformed her life in just two years, shedding over 70 kg. In an Instagram post, she revealed how adopting 4 simple nighttime habits helped her lose weight. (Also read: Woman lost 70+ kgs by following 4 simple morning habits: ‘I start the day with…' )

Check out how Kate lost over 70 kg with 4 easy nighttime habits. (Instagram/@bariatric_chic)
Check out how Kate lost over 70 kg with 4 easy nighttime habits. (Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

1. Stop treating your body as a bin

She says, “I’m not a garbage bin, so I had to stop treating myself like one. If I’m full, it’s waste whether I eat it or toss it, even the kids’ leftovers. The difference is whether I carry it on my body.”

2. Organise what ‘tomorrow me’ needs

Kate shares, “Whether it’s grabbing a prepped meal from the freezer or throwing something together, I make sure everything I need for work is ready to go. It stops me from ‘winging it’ and losing the daily decision battle before the day even starts.”

3. 3 wins, 3 challenges, 3 actions

According to her, “This simple practice locks in gratitude, focus, and intention before sleep. It clears mental clutter, so I don’t just sleep better, I wake up ready and positive, changing the way I approach my day.”

4. Remove potential barriers

She explains, “I fill my water bottle and lay out my workout gear the night before. It’s not about willpower, it’s automation. A visual cue that removes excuses before my brain even tries to find them.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

